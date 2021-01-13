Early Enrollees: New Ducks flock to Eugene
The crazy 2020 college football season is in the rear view mirror and for Mario Cristobal and the Oregon Ducks, January is a time for looking forward. On the recruiting front, they have perhaps a p...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news