News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-06 08:23:18 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Early outburst sends No. 13 Oregon to 90-56 win over Cal

Anne Peterson
AP

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) -- Oregon is thinking championship - and the No. 13 Ducks certainly looked the part Thursday night.By scoring 21 consecutive points to pull away from California in the first half,...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}