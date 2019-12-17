The Early Signing Period for college football kicks off Wednesday, with a 72-hour window open for players to make their decisions official with a signed letter-of-intent. With the majority of prospects now signing in December, Wednesday Dec. 18 is officially National Signing Day. Many of the class's biggest names are already committed, but one thing is for sure: There will still be hat ceremonies, commitment videos and plenty of televised announcements and some high-profile flips.

Here’s our guide on when and how to watch announcements from the nation’s top players (all times Eastern), which kick off in earnest on Wednesday.

MORE: Farrell's NSD predictions | Hot rumors | NSD preview show