Early Signing Period Announcement Guide
The Early Signing Period for college football kicks off Wednesday, with a 72-hour window open for players to make their decisions official with a signed letter-of-intent. With the majority of prospects now signing in December, Wednesday Dec. 18 is officially National Signing Day. Many of the class's biggest names are already committed, but one thing is for sure: There will still be hat ceremonies, commitment videos and plenty of televised announcements and some high-profile flips.
Here’s our guide on when and how to watch announcements from the nation’s top players (all times Eastern), which kick off in earnest on Wednesday.
TUESDAY
Time/Broadcast: 10 AM/TBD
Finalists: Alabama, Kentucky, LSU, Georgia, Florida, Auburn
Time/Broadcast: 1:17 ET/None
Finalists: Oklahoma State, Texas Tech, Arkansas, Marshall, Louisiana-Lafayette
Time/Broadcast: 2:45 ET/None
Finalists: Kentucky, N.C. State, Penn State, Alabama,
Time/Broadcast: 2:45 ET/None
Finalists: Kentucky, Texas Tech, Auburn
WEDNESDAY
Time/Channel: 11 AM/ESPN2
Finalists: LSU, Florida, Louisville, Oklahoma
Time/Channel: 11:15 AM/ESPN2
Finalists: Florida, Georgia, Ohio State, Stanford, Texas A&M
Time/Channel: Noon/ESPNU
Finalists: Alabama, Florida, LSU
Time/Channel: 12:15 PM/ESPNU
Finalists: Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State, Oregon, USC
Time/Channel: 1 PM/ESPNU
Finalists: Georgia, Alabama
Time/Channel: 1 PM/ESPNU
Finalists: Florida State, Nebraska, Oklahoma Tennessee
Time/Channel: 2 PM/ESPNU
Finalists: Oregon, USC, Miami, Clemson
Time/Channel: 2:30 PM/ESPNU
Finalists: Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, LSU and South Carolina.
Time/Channel: 3 PM ET/No TV
Finalists: Oregon (committed), Nebraska, UCLA, Arkansas
