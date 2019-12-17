News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-17 05:25:30 -0600') }} football Edit

Early Signing Period Announcement Guide

Woody Wommack • Rivals.com
Recruiting Analyst
@rivalswoody
Woody Wommack covers Southeast recruiting for Rivals.com

The Early Signing Period for college football kicks off Wednesday, with a 72-hour window open for players to make their decisions official with a signed letter-of-intent. With the majority of prospects now signing in December, Wednesday Dec. 18 is officially National Signing Day. Many of the class's biggest names are already committed, but one thing is for sure: There will still be hat ceremonies, commitment videos and plenty of televised announcements and some high-profile flips.

Here’s our guide on when and how to watch announcements from the nation’s top players (all times Eastern), which kick off in earnest on Wednesday.

MORE: Farrell's NSD predictions | Hot rumors | NSD preview show

CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State

CLASS OF 2021 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State

TUESDAY

Time/Broadcast: 10 AM/TBD

Finalists: Alabama, Kentucky, LSU, Georgia, Florida, Auburn

Related Coverage: Five 2020 safeties with the most interesting recruitments

Time/Broadcast: 1:17 ET/None

Finalists: Oklahoma State, Texas Tech, Arkansas, Marshall, Louisiana-Lafayette

Related Coverage: JUCO LB Krishon Merriweather closing in on decision

Time/Broadcast: 2:45 ET/None

Finalists: Kentucky, N.C. State, Penn State, Alabama,

Related Coverage: DECISION PREVIEW: Four-star OG R.J. Adams

Time/Broadcast: 2:45 ET/None

Finalists: Kentucky, Texas Tech, Auburn

Related Coverage: DECISION PREVIEW: Four-star OT Jeremy Flax

WEDNESDAY

Time/Channel: 11 AM/ESPN2

Finalists: LSU, Florida, Louisville, Oklahoma

Coverage: Early Signing Period preview: Five questions from Florida

Time/Channel: 11:15 AM/ESPN2

Finalists: Florida, Georgia, Ohio State, Stanford, Texas A&M

Coverage: Making the Case: Where will EJ Smith land?

Time/Channel: Noon/ESPNU

Finalists: Alabama, Florida, LSU

Coverage: Rivals100 LB Phillip Webb sets commitment date

Time/Channel: 12:15 PM/ESPNU

Finalists: Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State, Oregon, USC

Coverage: Ask Farrell: Which program will have the strongest finish?

Time/Channel: 1 PM/ESPNU

Finalists: Georgia, Alabama

Coverage: Early Signing Period preview: Five questions from Florida

Time/Channel: 1 PM/ESPNU

Finalists: Florida State, Nebraska, Oklahoma Tennessee

Coverage: Huskers make push for DB Dennis on official visit

Time/Channel: 2 PM/ESPNU

Finalists: Oregon, USC, Miami, Clemson

Coverage: NSD Preview: Predictions for Justin Flowe

Time/Channel: 2:30 PM/ESPNU

Finalists: Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, LSU and South Carolina.

Coverage: Take Two: What will Jordan Burch do this week?

Time/Channel: 3 PM ET/No TV

Finalists: Oregon (committed), Nebraska, UCLA, Arkansas

Coverage: Oregon commit Myles Slusher still contemplating his future

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}