Elijah Rushing has long been a priority target for Oregon, and the feeling has been mutual. The Rivals100 prospect from Arizona has made multiple trips out from Tucson to Eugene to see the Ducks in person, and his latest trip to Oregon only continued to reinforce why Dan Lanning's program remains in contention for his commitment.

Rushing took a midweek official visit with the Ducks last week giving him an opportunity to spend time around the staff and get one last look at the school before settling in on making his college commitment.

The four-star edge rusher previously took official visits to UCLA, Notre Dame and nearby Arizona, and now he has one more official visit set this week with Tennessee.

After that it will be time to make his choice.

"After this OV, I'm gonna get with my family and we're gonna come to a decision sometime in July," Rushing said.

Oregon will be part of those conversations between the Rushing family, and the Ducks only continue to help themselves as they work to land the elite pass rusher.

Defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi and Lanning have both been integral in building momentum for Oregon in the recruitment, and that played a big part in why Rushing wanted to make one more trip to Eugene to see the program and meet with the staff.