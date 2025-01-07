Take Two: Growth in the Shadows

In 2006, after a 38-8 drubbing by BYU in the Las Vegas Bowl, the Oregon Ducks faced a moment of reckoning. The team gathered at Camp Harlow, a retreat that former offensive lineman Geoff Schwartz later described as a turning point that “changed the program.” That offseason wasn’t about public declarations or dramatic gestures—it was about honest introspection, the kind that thrives in the shadows, away from the spotlight. What emerged was a championship-caliber team, built not in the roar of stadiums but in the quiet spaces where real growth occurs.





Fast forward nearly two decades, and Oregon stands at another crossroads. The Rose Bowl loss may not have the same immediate sting as that Las Vegas defeat, but its implications cut deep. This offseason, much like 2006, will demand unflinching honesty as the coaching staff dissects every exposed flaw—those glaringly obvious in the final games and those that lingered, unnoticed, throughout the season. Real progress isn’t always made in the headlines; it’s forged in the shadows, where the hardest truths are confronted and the most pivotal decisions are made.

Amid the flash of weekly highlights and viral videos like That Team Out West or Ducks vs. Them, it’s easy to lose sight of what really matters. Growth is not always loud or glamorous. Dan Lanning, now three years into his head coaching journey, exemplifies this quiet progression. In each season, the Ducks have improved—sometimes visibly, sometimes subtly. But growth, particularly the kind that lasts, often starts in unseen corners.

Critics have pointed to Oregon’s use of the transfer portal as a sign of reliance, a perceived weakness. Yet, what often goes unacknowledged is Lanning’s deliberate restraint. Upon arriving in 2022, he didn’t overhaul the roster. Instead, he watched, listened, and learned. He let the season unfold to understand what worked, what didn’t, and where the program’s foundation needed strengthening. That patient approach, working in the background, speaks volumes about his vision for building something sustainable.

This offseason is no different. Oregon is losing seven defensive backs, a group that struggled in pivotal moments, but they’re bringing in only two replacements via the transfer portal. This isn’t a knee-jerk reaction; it’s a calculated move that signals trust in the young talent waiting in the wings. Those leaving played a vital role in Oregon’s recent success, but the future belongs to those rising quietly in the shadows.

The real story of this program lies in its willingness to embrace the unseen work. Growth isn’t just about adding talent; it’s about refining the people and processes already in place. Some of Oregon’s struggles this season weren’t about personnel—they were about execution, strategy, and preparation. That’s where Lanning’s leadership shines. Each year, he has become a better head coach. His staff has improved, too, learning from their missteps and sharpening their approach. But none of this progress happens without a commitment to the unglamorous labor of reflection and refinement.

There may not be a Camp Harlow this time, no single, dramatic moment to point to as a turning point. But that doesn’t mean the work isn’t happening. Growth often flourishes in the quiet, when the noise fades and the hard questions emerge. What this staff does now—away from the cameras, in meeting rooms and late-night conversations—could define Oregon football for years to come.

The 2006 season’s soul-searching launched Oregon to the next level. Now, with the same introspective drive, this offseason could set the stage for something even greater. The loss to a 6-4 receiver may feel like the final note of the season, but in the shadows of that defeat lies the beginning of transformation. The Oregon Ducks aren’t just growing—they’re growing where it matters most, and where few are watching.

TAKE TWO: Honoring the First Lady of Waikiki

Staying at the Moana Surfrider, often called the "First Lady of Waikiki," is more than just lodging; it’s a step into history, elegance, and culture. Built in 1901, this iconic hotel stands as a symbol of timeless tradition, much like the Polynesian Bowl itself. As I settle into its storied halls, overlooking the rhythmic waves of the Pacific, I can’t help but reflect on the profound honor it is to cover such a special event.

The Polynesian Bowl is far more than a football game. It’s a celebration of heritage, community, and the shared values that bind us all—family, respect, and perseverance. Every year, the best high school football players from across the country and the Pacific gather here not just to showcase their talent but to honor the culture that roots them. To witness and document this moment feels like a privilege beyond words.

As I think about sitting on my lanai at the Moana Surfrider, the significance of this assignment washes over me like the ocean breeze. This hotel, steeped in history, mirrors the enduring legacy of Polynesian culture. It’s a reminder that we are all connected—by stories, by places, and by the shared human spirit that strives to preserve what matters most. Covering the Polynesian Bowl isn’t just about reporting on touchdowns or player stats; it’s about capturing the essence of something deeper: the pride of a people and the power of tradition.

I look forward to walking through the hotel’s grand corridors as I think about the young athletes who will walk onto that field. For many, this is more than a game—it’s a milestone, a chance to honor their families and cultures while pursuing their dreams. Just as the Moana Surfrider has stood as a beacon of hospitality for over a century, the Polynesian Bowl stands as a beacon of opportunity and celebration. Being part of that, even as an observer, feels like being entrusted with something sacred.

In a world that often feels rushed and disconnected, both the Moana Surfrider and the Polynesian Bowl remind me to pause and honor what’s meaningful. Whether it’s through the preservation of a historic hotel or the perpetuation of cultural pride on the football field, these moments of reflection are vital.

As I prepare to head to the game, I carry with me a sense of gratitude. Gratitude for the chance to witness not only athletic excellence but also the spirit of unity that the Polynesian Bowl fosters. Staying at the Moana Surfrider, a place so closely tied to the history and culture of Hawaii, feels like the perfect prelude to covering this incredible event. Both are reminders of the enduring power of legacy and the responsibility we all share in telling these stories.



