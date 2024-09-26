Elite 2026 WR talks Oregon offer
As one of the most electrifying young receivers in the 2026 class, Donovan Murph has captured the attention of college football programs nationwide. The sophomore standout from Irmo High School in ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news