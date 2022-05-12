Top-25 national prospect Matayo Uiagalelei, the highly-coveted defensive end from St. John Bosco HS in Bellflower, Calif., seems genuinely undecided as to his future.

He had a busy spring, taking visits to Clemson, Alabama, Ohio State, Oregon and USC, and he wants to take his official visits this summer, but he hasn't yet settled on any details.

"I'm pretty sure in the summer, but I'm not sure when or where yet," he said.

Asked if he gained any further clarity from those spring trips, as he considers his options and tries to narrow down his recruitment, he said "a little bit."

"I mean, it's still hard to tell," he said. "I'm still thinking about it with my family and stuff, trying to think about where I want to go. I mean, it's hard."

Stressful?

"Yeah, but it's good stress," he replied. "I'd rather have that type of stress than none at all."

The fan bases of the programs in play for the agile 6-foot-6, 270-pound pass rusher might feel the same way.

As for the Ducks, though, it says something that he felt compelled to take not just one but two trips to Eugene over the last several months -- in January and March.

"I went with my dad on the first one and then I just wanted to bring my mom up there to see it, see how she liked it. They both liked it," Uiagalelei told Duck Sports Authority on Wednesday. "They both say it's up to me, but they both input their opinions and stuff. They just tell me what they think, I respect that. I think we've had some good discussions. They like it."