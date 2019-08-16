Where do the elite players stand with their respective recruitments? In this week’s Evans Seven, we assess the remaining uncommitted prospects in the top 10 of the 2020 class by outlining the favorites and dark horses and projecting when a signing should be expected. MORE: Oregon's chances at a recruiting run 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals150 | Team | Position 2021 RANKINGS: Rivals150



1. CADE CUNNINGHAM

Unless you’re living under a rock, you know by now that the top-ranked guard’s brother, Cannen Cunningham, was hired by Oklahoma State earlier this summer in an assistant coaching capacity. The majority of the time, this would lead to the commitment of the prospect at hand, but that has not been the case.

Cade Cunningham has been unwilling to budge on his previous statements that he is relatively wide open with his college landing spot. Defeating the Cowboys will still be difficult. Their position is only aided by Cunningham's strong relationship with head coach Mike Boynton.

Cunningham is in the middle of scheduling all of his five official visits for the fall and will definitely sign in the early period. Oklahoma State is the favorite and Florida, Kentucky and Washington remain in the picture, but keep an eye on North Carolina, as the Tar Heels are the sneaky dark horse.

2. JALEN GREEN

After he took an official visit to Memphis last September before visiting Florida State later in the year, there was a feeling that Jalen Green was on the cusp of a reclassification that would have led to his college enrollment this fall. That has not been the case, of course, but the two programs remain strong suitors for his signature despite FSU losing Green’s primary point of contact, Dennis Gates, for the Cleveland State head coaching vacancy.

Kentucky is going to have a say in the matter and so could national powers Arizona, Oregon and UNC. However, this looks to be more of a battle between Memphis and UK. Green will likely take official visits to each of the programs in the coming months and has already said that he plans to commit on Christmas Day. The Tigers are the favorite, but never doubt John Calipari when it comes to elite talent. There have been whispers that Green could try his hand in the professional realm, but look for him to enroll in college next fall.

3. MAKUR MAKER

Makur Maker (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Little to no information has been gathered on the Makur Maker front in recent months. That has only ramped up the speculation that he will never see a college playing floor, just like his older cousin, Thon Maker. Finishing his high school career at Pacific Academy this fall, Maker is a bit further along in the skill department compared to his older cousin and also more versatile in the frontcourt.

If he wants to attend college, there will be no shortage of suitors. Kentucky has shown interest, as have the local power programs, UCLA and USC. However, Oregon has remained the most talked-about landing spot for him. If a signing were to occur, it would be made in the spring with Eugene being the top landing spot for him.

4. SCOTTIE BARNES

Finding legitimate information regarding Scottie Barnes' recruitment remains difficult. As outgoing and talkative Barnes is on the floor, he is that introverted off of it as far as his recruitment goes.

What we do know is that he has already taken official visits to Florida State and Oregon and that he went to the campus of the nearby Miami program many times throughout his high school career. All three are legitimate suitors for him, as are Kansas and Kentucky, and it should be noted that he has talked about playing with fellow elite talent at the college level, which would bode well for the two bluebloods.

He was a big fan of the Ducks growing up, to the point that Oregon should be thought of as the favorite for him. Could Barnes take a few more official visits this fall? Or is he ready to end his college recruitment? Your guess is as good as mine, but keep an eye on Oregon, and Miami should be thought of as the dark horse.

5. GREG BROWN

The elite of the elite when it comes to athleticism in the high school game, Greg Brown caused a ruckus last week when he released his final school list. It wasn't surprising that Auburn, Memphis, North Carolina and Texas made the cut. But Kentucky? That can only mean that the Wildcats have some momentum going in their favor.

They do have some more work to do, however, because Texas remains the favorite thanks to the relationship that Shaka Smart has developed with Brown. Plus, the nearby location to Brown's home doesn't hurt. Brown will take official visits throughout the fall and winter months, but he will sign late. Texas is in a good spot and UNC has often been talked about, but don’t slight Memphis’ chances.

6. ZIAIRE WILLIAMS

Ziaire Williams (Courtesy of USA Basketball)

When it comes to rangy forwards who can make shots consistently, Ziaire Williams sets the gold standard. He garnered attention earlier this month by announcing his transfer into Sierra Canyon High School, where he will play alongside Bronny James and Ziare Wade and he will be the most productive of the bunch.

Williams is down to a final seven that consists of Arizona, Duke, North Carolina, Oregon, Stanford, UCLA and USC, and the Tar Heels and the Cardinal have separated themselves from the pack. He visited each last winter and could return in the coming months. UCLA has picked up ground, and so has Duke, which just offered last month.

If Williams were to select Stanford, it would be the biggest win of Jerod Haase’s career on the recruiting front, but UNC remains the one to beat. Duke is rarely considered a dark horse, but it is in regards to Williams.

7. ISAIAH TODD