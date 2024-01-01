Meanwhile, Tez Johnson, raised together with Nix as brothers growing up, caught 11 passes for 172 yards, giving him 86 receptions on the year — 5 more than the 81 that Troy Franklin had through the Pac-12 championship game, which had broken the previous program record of 77.

Quarterback Bo Nix broke multiple records set by Marcus Mariota in the latter's Heisman Trophy season of 2014 and also set a UO bowl record with 5 touchdown passes. Nix finished the game 28-of-35 passing for 363 yards to finish the season with 4,508 yards and 45 passing touchdowns, breaking Mariota's records of 4,454 and 42, respectively. Nix also completed 18 of his last 19 attempts to finish the season with a completion rate of 77.45 percent — beating the previous NCAA record of 77.36 set by Mac Jones of Alabama in 2020.

Oregon punctuated one of the best seasons in program history with one of the most dominant bowl performances in the country, rolling over No. 23-ranked Liberty, 45-6, in the Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, Arizona, on Monday.

PRESS CONFERENCE WITH DAN LANNING, BO NIX, JEFFREY BASSA, AND TEZ JOHNSON

COACH LANNING: First, I just want to say to Fiesta Bowl, Vrbo. This has been an unbelievable experience. You talk about the things that are benefits of the bowl game, for us it's connection. It's the time that we get to spend with each other one last time. This guy [Bo Nix] on the stage with me, some of these other guys, their last opportunity to get to spend some time with us. And for us to have a great opportunity to spend time together and then go out there on the field and finish it the way we wanted to.We said this season, and really this game, was about unfinished business. We said we're writing the last chapter to our book, and we had the pen. I thought our guys wrote a phenomenal chapter. Started off a little hairy, but they finished it off the way Oregon is supposed to play. So, really proud of these guys. And thankful, again, to the Fiesta Bowl and the job they did.

Q. 12 wins only happened five other times in this program's history. What does this win mean? What does 12 wins mean for this team and this program?

COACH LANNING: I think it just speaks to the direction, the base that these guys have created for where we're headed and what we're about to do. They believed in what we wanted to accomplish. Really, this is all about our players. Our players had a buy‐in. They knew what the goal was and what to accomplish. We're going to build off that in the future, and they really set the stage for that.

Q. Bo, you end your career as one of the most experienced, productive college quarterbacks ever. Do you feel 35 years old in quarterback years? Or what does it feel like now that this kind of odyssey is finally done?

BO NIX: I feel like I have played a lot of football. But every time I went out there, it slowed down more and more. And by the end of it, I just had a really comfortable feel. I think this year with what we were doing offensively, schematically, I think we were very efficient. And part of that is because of what we did offensively, and then the players we have on our side of the ball. It's been a great career. It's been a lot of ups and downs. And there's been some great adversity toothat I've been able to learn from. I wouldn't be here without every year. Every step has been another journey, and I wouldn't have traded anything.

COACH LANNING: To piggyback off that for Bo, hopefully everybody out here in the crowd realizes that this guy has the single-season record for passing touchdowns, passing yards, and most touchdowns in an Oregon bowl game right here at quarterback; not to mention set the NCAA passing record for completion percentage. So, he's done a lot for this program. He's played a lot of elite ball, and we're really proud of him.

Q. Bo, just your thoughts on those accomplishments. And will you finally say that you played good football this season?

BO NIX: Yeah, I played good football this year because of the opportunity and the situation that I was in. It wasn't difficult to go out there and play with the guys that I was around. Coach [Dan] Lanning can say what he wants, but a lot of it is because of him that we were in the situation we were in. He coaches us extremely hard, and he gets the best out of us. That's what you want out of a head coach. And his humility is going to give it to the players, but we wouldn't be here without him and his leadership. I've learned so much from him over my time, over two years. Like I said, I wouldn't be here without him and the coaches that he's put around us as players. As a team, I felt like we set the bar really high. We had a standard, and we just wanted to go out there and match it every Saturday.

Q. Obviously, your last game in the Pac-12. Just wonder what your thoughts are, leading the league, entering a new league, and also the legacy that Oregon leaves.

COACH LANNING: I think Oregon has cemented itself as a premier program in college football. I'll say, more than anything, certainly grateful for some of the great games that exist in the Pac. But probably just as excited about what's happening in the future for us, where we're headed, the direction we're headed. The clarity, what that brings. That's really a credit to our administration, Rob Mullens and the people around us that have put us in that position.

Q. Bo, looked like you had a little conversation with Will [Stein] and Dan [Lanning] before going out for that curtain call. You guys were smiling. What was said there in that conversation, and what emotions were you feeling when you were walking off that field for that final time getting that curtain call?

BO NIX: Well, we were just going through the little memories we had. Both coaches were just super excited, and I was grateful to be in that position with them. They've done so much for me and my development. They've allowed me to have one of the best years of my life and I attribute it to those guys. To be able to have that situation, you see it a lot and you always wonder, you think maybe one day that could be me, and then today it just happened. I feel nothing but joy. I feel nothing but happiness and gratitude for the entire university. I think I could list on and on about what the university has meant to me and each person that's done so much for me.

Q. Jeffrey, what conversations did the defense have after that first drive and being able to shut them out for the rest of the game?

JEFFREY BASSA: Yeah, little things just like keeping our poise. That's something that we preach every day at practice and all the time in the facility. I think Coach [Dan] Lanning and Coach [Tosh] Lupoi do a great job of instilling that in our minds. Keeping our poise, going to the sideline, not keeping our highs too high and our lows too low. I think that's something that a lot of these guys in the offseason were focusing on, was that mindset of next-play mentality. We've got to flush the next play and we have to look at that next play and reflect on it and grow from it. I think that first drive, just kind of reflecting on the first drive, like you said, was going to the sideline and keeping our poise, and we were going to execute at a high level from there on.

COACH LANNING: Jeff [Bassa] won't give himself enough credit, but just like Bo [Nix] makes this offense run, Jeff makes this defense tick. We give him an unbelievable amount of defense that he has to process through his mind, getting us in the right call. Obviously, that showed up today, and that's why he was able to play elite.

BO NIX: I get tired of practicing against Jeff because he always calls out our plays because he studies so much. He knows exactly where to tell the guys where the ball is going. I think that's a tribute to him, because he's such a great leader. He took ownership of it, and that's why he had such great success on the field.

Q. It's the last year before the College Football Playoff is coming here to Glendale. What was it like playing in the Fiesta Bowl before that change comes?

BO NIX: Well, for it being my last game and for the season that we had, I grew up watching the Fiesta Bowl. I grew up watching bowl games on New Year's Day and dreaming and going outside after and playing like I was in that position. Even though maybe you could say it didn't go how we wanted it to this year, I think it ended exactly how we could have controlled it .I think we did everything we could with the opportunity that presented itself. We were in the Fiesta Bowl. We were able to come out here and play. It wasn't until pregame, I was out there warming up and I thought back to when -- back in 2010 the national championship was here and I was able to come to it. Full-circle moment. I'm back in my fifth year and the last game ever, back in the stadium. It’s little things like that, that you know God orchestrates, and He does things like that, and He's up there kind of smiling.

COACH LANNING: Yeah, certainly a unique experience, getting to be a part of a New Year's Six. I think all of our players realize how special a moment like that, how special this game is. I remember being in college watching the Fiesta Bowl with Oklahoma-Boise State. Getting to experience some of these games and getting to be a part of it is really special, for these guys up on this stage, but also for our team.

Q. Offensively, you guys switched in that third drive. What do you think contributed to the sluggish start as far as points go? And how did the experience and leadership you guys have on the sideline, how do you flip that switch to score all those touchdowns in a row?

COACH LANNING: We just had to settle in. They had some success getting hands up on some batted balls that probably would have been successful plays early. But once we settled in and made sure we weren't beating ourselves -- we talk about how bowl games come down to the team that tackles the best, the team that doesn't penalize themselves. I think we walked out today with two penalties. That's a big credit to our guys operating really well. But as long as we operate within sequence, it's hard to stop the Ducks.

BO NIX: We were a batted ball and a poor, inaccurate throw from having success on the first two drives. Just like we did all year, we've got to settle in and continue to go. We knew that the defense was going to continue to get us the ball back. We just had to go down there and score the first time. Once we did that, once Bucky [Irving] had that long run, that really started things.

Q. Bo, what went into your decision to play this game, when a lot of guys in your position wouldn't have -- or around the country didn't. What message do you have for players in the future about participating at the end of the year, even if there isn't the carrot of a national championship, or not necessarily, the quote, unquote, stakes that would bring a player out? What did you get from this, do you think?

BO NIX: My decision was simple. I wanted to go out and compete one more time. I wanted to go out and play another game. I don't think you're promised many opportunities to play the game of football, and with the year that we had, it would have been a shame if I didn't go out there and finish with the guys who made it all possible. So, all I can go off is just my feelings and my decision. I didn't think -- I never had a question if I was playing in it. I just kind of thought it was going to be assumed that I was going to play in it, to be honest with you. It wasn't much of a decision. For some guys, that's different. It's situationally based, but I couldn't wait to get back on the field with these guys after what happened on December 1st. I couldn't wait to get back out there and compete one more time. If I had the opportunity, I was going to go use it.

Q. Dan, before this game, you were very praiseworthy of Liberty. Now that you've played them and won pretty convincingly, does that change your projections and your analysis of whether they were a team worthy of playing this game at all?

COACH LANNING: Not at all. They were an undefeated team. They had an elite season. Coach [Jamey] Chadwell has won everywhere he's been. Yeah, we had the better game today. We played well today. They're a good team. You can't discredit a team going unscathed throughout the season, undefeated. It speaks to the quality of the team they are and the quality of coaches they had. They had an elite season. Hopefully this doesn't overshadow the season they had. I know how I wanted to come out at the end of this thing, and fortunately our players came out and performed.

Q. Bo, we talked about your brother (Tez Johnson) this week. Tell me what kind of day he had today, in your opinion, and how your feelings on what he did out there. Because he seemed to have a special day.

BO NIX: Tez had a Tez day. If you watch him every day, that dude goes out there, he gets open, he catches the ball, and he continues to do it over and over and over. I mean, I can't explain how awesome it was to get to play with him for a whole season. To see him do what he did and to see him cap it off with the day that he had today, it was like I told him going in, “I'm going to throw you the ball as much as you're open. You just get open and we'll take care of it.” Sure enough, that's what he does. I mean, it's so fun watching him, because I understand what he's been through to get to this moment. I understand what he's been through to get to this point in his career. He has had to overcome a lot of adversity, a lot that I probably don't even understand. But I think he's such a great human being, such an awesome person. He's one of the kindest people that you could meet. He's got a great heart, and I think it overflows on the football field.The energy and the effort you get is how he lives his life, and he just competes, even when he doesn't have to. He goes out there and competes. I think he reaps the rewards of that.

COACH LANNING: Talk about one of the easiest recruiting deals ever is when Bo [Nix] walks into my office and says, “Hey, I think we have this guy who can maybe play for us.” It was like, “Okay, what do you think? We're going to have to recruit our tail off? What's it going to take?” Bo says, “No, no, no, Oregon is his dream school.” And today, that guy that walked away with Oregon being his dream school set the single-season record for receptions for an Oregon receiver. Big accomplishment for Tez [Johnson] and nice recruiting job by Bo.

Q. Dan, when you take a look at the evolution through your first two years; last year, 10-3, go to the Holiday Bowl; this year, 12-2, win the Fiesta Bowl. What do you believe are the next steps heading into year three for you with Oregon?

COACH LANNING: The great thing about football is every team has an individual identity in itself. What these guys built, they created a legacy and created a tradition about what we expect and our standard of play. But the reality is, it has nothing to do with next season. It's going to be about the next group, going back to the fundamentals and starting from scratch. Starting from zero and figuring out exactly what we have. But they certainly put the building blocks down for what it means to be an Oregon football player and an Oregon football team.

Q. Dan and Jeff, lowest rushing total for Liberty all season long. What made you guys so successful at stopping the run?

JEFFREY BASSA: I think it just went down to the preparation. Knowing that they were the number one rushing offense in the country, I think a lot of the guys looked up to the challenge of stopping that run. That's something that we didn't do in the previous game. We didn't do that very well. Accepting that challenge, I know a lot of the defensive linemen were fired up. Guys like Taki [Taimani] and [Brandon] Dorlus were fired up to go against that offensive line. Then obviously Coach [Dan] Lanning and Coach [Tosh] Lupoi calling the calls that they wanted to call. A simple call sheet. We were ready to strike and fit the gaps.

COACH LANNING: I feel a little bit different because they had 168 rushing yards, so it still bothers me when we talk about our standard. But I will say this, that our players embrace what it's going to take to win this game. They understood their strength, which is a big strength. They're better at running the ball than anybody else in the nation, for a good reason. So, I'm appreciative that our players stepped up to the challenge.

Q. Bo, can you walk us through that second touchdown pass? It looked like a bit of a broken play when you were able to put six on the board. What went on down there?

BO NIX: Was that with Terrance [Ferguson]? We've been practicing that play a lot. We were expecting it to go to Pat Herbert, to be honest, in the corner. And when we came off the fake, somebody kind of ran with him and there was the dude right there, so I just tried to avoid -- I thought somebody was going to be on the other side and probably hit me pretty good because I kind of lost my balance. But Ferg just stayed alive. He kind of found his way over the middle. When I looked up, I saw his number and threw it to him. It's exactly how we practiced it.

COACH LANNING: Not at all like we practiced it, but it worked. That's what Bo [Nix] said to me as soon as he came to the sideline. He said, “Just like we practiced.” I said, “Right.”

Q. Bo, a question for you. A lot of debate with the single-season completion percentage record. A lot of people online throughout the game were kind of doing the math as you updated the completion record. Was that on your mind coming into the game? And then while on the sidelines, was there any awareness of where you were in the league? And how did you deal with the pressure knowing you were close to a record?

BO NIX: Well, it was hard not to think about it because you're so close to something that you worked so hard for and that the season has led up to. But I would just give credit to the coaches. I think they were aware the entire time, and they did a good job of calling the game, and when they call the game like we do, we go out and execute and it just kind of happens. I think the completion percentage is important because it speaks to a lot of people. It doesn't just speak to one person. Everybody that the ball is thrown to, they've got to catch it, they've got to do something to it, and then you've got to protect it to throw it. Everybody was included. I think it's a great team accomplishment. I think it was an awesome way for this year to conclude, and it's an honor to even be recognized as that, because the quarterback setup had those records, that I have had such remarkable years and seasons. I'm just extremely fortunate, extremely blessed, and I wouldn't have traded it for anything.

Q. (Question about game-winning season.)

TEZ JOHNSON: There was only a few in Oregon history to do it. We finished business, and I felt like we finished business today.

Q. Next year you guys would have a chance to play for a title as the playoff expanded. This year you didn't get an opportunity. Is that kind of hard to come to grips with?

TEZ JOHNSON: We just need to stay on course and believe in Coach [Dan] Lanning, which he's the greatest coach of all time, I feel like. He knows what buttons to push us to get a little bit more out of us to compete every day. We've got to trust the process. I feel like the playoffs, with them expanding, is going to put some teams in there that's really good and going to really try to get to that next championship game and playoffs. It's going to be really good. You're going to see some teams in there that's going to shock the whole world. That's going to be us next year.

Q. This is Oregon's last game in the Pac-12 Conference. Is there any statements to be made? Want to talk about that.

TEZ JOHNSON: We coming. We coming to the Big Ten. The whole team is coming.

Q. We really saw you in that game as wide receiver one. Without Troy [Franklin] there, you were clearly Bo's [Nix] top option with all the catches you had. Does that make you want to come back? Just kind of seeing the glimpse of the future, that you put on the show that you did today?

TEZ JOHNSON: I was just focused on the game today. The one thing that I can say is Troy was on the sideline. This is how smart Troy is. He sees the coverage from the sideline. He hasn't even been on the field with us not one time and he comes to me and just tells me what they're in. Do this, do that. And I trusted him, and I had a highlight night tonight.I give very unbelievable thanks to Troy. Troy Franklin is the best receiver in the country. Just being in the same room with him has helped me a lot. Thanks to Troy and Oregon organization.

Q. On the third-quarter touchdown, was that a play you guys kind of had in your back pocket a long time? You know as soon as it's called, you knew you were going to score?

TEZ JOHNSON: It's one of those, like, we had it in our back pocket. We just waited for the coach to call it. When he called it, I knew I was going to score the whole time. Running behind big Steve [Jones]. That's the biggest guy on the field all the time. It was pretty good.

Q. Just with getting to play with Bo [Nix], can you put into context, is this the most fun you've ever had playing football this season? How much fun did you have this year?

TEZ JOHNSON: I had a lot of fun. I got pushed to limits that I didn't even know I had, and that's from the teammates. The teammates pushed me so hard at practice. Even when I'm not feeling the greatest at practice, they were the ones that are going to come out there and build me up every day. Tez, we need you to get a good look right here. We need you to compete today. Those little words, those simple little words, encouraged me to even do better. I know I'm doing it for the right reason. And thank you to the defense.

Q. What kind of legacy does this program leave?

TEZ JOHNSON: I feel like we left a good legacy. Can't wait for those guys to showcase what they can do this season. It's going to be really good.

Q. You can argue you're the best team in the Pac-12 the last 15 years.

TEZ JOHNSON: Yeah, we was. We was the best. But, yeah, we was the best team in the Pac-12, always, and always will be.

Q. Talk about Troy [Franklin], topping his receptions.

TEZ JOHNSON: I told him today after the game, I was like, Boy, I didn't even know I beat your record. He was like, What do you have? I was like, I don't know, I think it was yours. He said, Because I didn't play, fool. But, yeah, Troy is a good guy. Troy is a great receiver. Nobody can cover him. When he gets to the next level, he's going to showcase the same thing.

Q. For your brother to have the record, what does that mean to you? What do you think that means to him?

TEZ JOHNSON: It means everything. It was really good. I didn't even know what the record was.

Q. What's going to be the process the next few hours, few days, to determine what you want to do next year?

TEZ JOHNSON: I don't know. A lot of thinking, a lot of thinking. That's all I can say.