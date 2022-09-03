Opening comments:

Lanning: "Tough game, obviously, credit to Georgia. They did a phenomenal job preparing their team for us. They out-coached us. They out-played us today. They did a really good job. That being said, I think our players, that locker room, is hurting a little bit, but they're ready for an opportunity to grow, anxious to get back on the practice field. Certainly a lot of things that we can clean up and fix. You talk about Game 1s, it comes down to turnovers, it comes down to penalties, it comes down to missed tackles. We really lost a lot of those battles tonight. Didn't have a lot of success stopping them. They did a really good job on the perimeter, and their players played really well. Stetson played really well. They have good guys. You can't afford to play poorly against a good team. That showed up today."

When you speak about not beating yourselves, two interceptions, particularly the second one when it's a 14-point game, and you guys are heading into the Red Zone there at that point and that swing. And then 9 of 10 on third down when that was such a point of emphasis in terms of not beating yourselves and we could argue that you really did beat yourself when it was competitive?

Lanning: "Both those things obviously really hurt us. The take-aways were bad, and they dominated us on third down. We just weren't able to get up the field. Obviously, the take-aways, that was the second take-away is one that Bo would certainly want back. They were playing buzz coverage into a quads look and forced a throw we don't need to force. Bo knows that. He knows that the minute he walked off the field. On third down we have to do a better job preparing our guys. Again, they got the ball in the perimeter, and we didn't have great answers for it."

On the coach's show you mentioned missed tackles, penalties, and turnovers are the three things early that show up. I think all those things bit you early kind of. What's the teaching moment there in terms of correcting tackles, in particular?

Lanning: "I think the biggest thing for our team is seeing that. We have to go back and be great self-evaluators. We have to pull up the film and evaluate exactly how we perform. I think every one of our players will tell you they have more in the tank and they can do a little bit better. Same with our coaching staff. This is 100% on me and our coaching staff to do a better job preparing our guys, but we have to create those moments in practice. If you don't do it in practice, it's not going to show up in the game. So, we can do it better in practice."