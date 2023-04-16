Oregon held its first spring scrimmage Saturday morning in Autzen Stadium.

It was closed to media, but coach Dan Lanning and a few players talked to reporters afterward about the session.

"Scrimmage 1, it was good to get the guys out there, see them compete. It was the first time that we've been live this spring tackling to the ground, guys did a great job handling that -- also did a good job protecting their teammates," Lanning said. "I thought we ran the ball with physicality. On the day early, I think the defense was doing a really good job. We hit an explosive play, pass for a touchdown early on in the scrimmage and the offense was able to convert on some red area opportunity down there, and both two-minute [drills] offense was able to get it down to where they could kick a field goal for two-minute opportunities. We missed one of those. But altogether, good competitive day."

Lanning noted that wide receivers Traeshon Holden and Kris Hutson scored touchdowns but provided few other specifics from the scrimmage.

He talked about backup QB Ty Thompson, the kicker and punter situations, the freshman running backs, the new NCAA rule allowing recruits no cap on official visits, the ongoing transfer portal window and more.

Read his full comments below: