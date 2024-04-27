Opening Statement...

“Certainly an awesome environment and always is here at Autzen and I think our fans are unbelievable. There is an awesome concert going on right now. There were definitely pieces of today that were a little bit sloppy and made me wish we had some more practices but also some points of improvement, some places we can go attack. I appreciate our guys' effort and enthusiasm out there on the field. I certainly think we have great talent to go out there and compete.”

Defensive line...

“I have to go back and watch the film and see exactly how it was. There were certainly some advantageous matchups, but there are some guys out there who can certainly play for us. If you want to win football games, you have to win it in the front on both sides of the ball. I am excited about those guys we have in that group. There’s some young guys that I expect to step up and have bigger roles than they did last year, but also a group on both sides that we can continue to develop.”

On what you saw from ball carriers today...

“Yeah I mean we’ve all seen what Jordan can do, and really impressed with that. I think there’s other guys that are doing a really good job growing in that room. I’m going to go back and look, I think there’s some of those plays we could have been more physical and look for opportunities to attack with even better pad level. Overall, I think we know what we have in that room, we have some guys we can compete with."

On the young defensive backs...