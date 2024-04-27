Everything Dan Lanning said after Oregon's spring game
Oregon put on an entertaining spring game Saturday in Autzen Stadium, with the Green team -- led by two touchdown passes from Dillon Gabriel -- finished off a 28-17 win over the White team.
Gabriel, the high-profile QB transfer from Oklahoma and successor to Bo Nix at the helm of the Ducks' high-powered offense, completed 14 of 21 passes for 163 yards and those two scores.
Redshirt freshman QB Austin Novosad took reps for both sides, completing 12 of 22 passes for 177 yards and an interception, and five-star sophomore/UCLA transfer Dante Moore was 11 of 16 for 87 yards.
Jordan James had 7 carries for 51 yards and a touchdown and 5 catches for 73 yards.
Jayden Limar (1-yard), Brison Cobbins (60) and Luke Moga (8) also had touchdown runs.
Justius Lowe and Jay Harris had touchdown receptions.
Afterward, Dan Lanning talked about what he saw from his team Saturday, the Ducks' success in the NFL draft and other topics.
See his full comments here:
Opening Statement...
“Certainly an awesome environment and always is here at Autzen and I think our fans are unbelievable. There is an awesome concert going on right now. There were definitely pieces of today that were a little bit sloppy and made me wish we had some more practices but also some points of improvement, some places we can go attack. I appreciate our guys' effort and enthusiasm out there on the field. I certainly think we have great talent to go out there and compete.”
Defensive line...
“I have to go back and watch the film and see exactly how it was. There were certainly some advantageous matchups, but there are some guys out there who can certainly play for us. If you want to win football games, you have to win it in the front on both sides of the ball. I am excited about those guys we have in that group. There’s some young guys that I expect to step up and have bigger roles than they did last year, but also a group on both sides that we can continue to develop.”
On what you saw from ball carriers today...
“Yeah I mean we’ve all seen what Jordan can do, and really impressed with that. I think there’s other guys that are doing a really good job growing in that room. I’m going to go back and look, I think there’s some of those plays we could have been more physical and look for opportunities to attack with even better pad level. Overall, I think we know what we have in that room, we have some guys we can compete with."
On the young defensive backs...
