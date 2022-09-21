Opening comments:

"Good day today -- third down, red area. Obviously, Washington State, especially on defense, presents a lot of challenges with their presentation on third down. A lot of guys dropping out from the line of scrimmage, some exotic pressures, so good for us to get a look at those early. And then they do a good job really with the perimeter game on offense and extending plays with their quarterback play, so [that was] a lot of our focus today. Still really at the end of the day focusing on fundamentals for us and what we can improve on."

What is the pressure kickoff concept?

"Just trying to create some moments for our guys in practice that are similar to games. We want to be more consistent with our placement of kicks. We're going to try to be creative with creating those moments in practice."

Is today the first time you've done it?

"We've done some pressure situations before. I guess it was probably the first time you guys were out there for it."

Is it hard to gameplan for Washington State's quarterback when a lot of his tape is from the FCS level?

"No, he's a good quarterback. Good football's good football. He's got a fast delivery, and we've talked as a defensive staff, he's like a shortstop at times the way he's able to get the ball out really quick. But no, good play is good play."

You spoke of it being a difficult environment, but you haven't been there before ...

"I've been up there once when I was a graduate assistant at Arizona State. I know they're passionate fans. I think every one of us knows that. We've talked about the false starts that their environment can create, some of the stuff they've done in the history of their program there. So it's a good environment, we all know that."