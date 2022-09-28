Oregon coach Dan Lanning shared how he used movie references from Rocky, Rocky III and Rocky IV, as well as the Equalizer, to make relevant points to his team this week.

"This week's really about details. We talked a little bit about the Equalizer earlier this week and focusing on the minute details. When it fits, it fits," Lanning said.

The Rocky IV reference related to the rain in Eugene and the conditions for practice.

"Yeah, love it. I'm enjoying it. We talked to the team today about the difference in Rocky I and Rocky III. Rocky III he's training with all the lights, he's got all the extra attention and the details, and we all know what happened in Rocky IV. He had to go to Russia to get his mind right," Lanning said. "He had to go train in the woods. So we want to train in the elements. We want to do it the long, hard work. Drink eggs, right? The whole nine yards. That's what we want."

Lanning did also talk some about the matchup this week with Stanford, the impact of the Cardinal losing running back E.J. Smith for the season and his experience going up against offenses like this.

Watch the interview here or scroll down for our full transcript of Lanning's comments.