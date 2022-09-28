Everything Oregon coach Dan Lanning said after practice Wednesday
Oregon coach Dan Lanning shared how he used movie references from Rocky, Rocky III and Rocky IV, as well as the Equalizer, to make relevant points to his team this week.
"This week's really about details. We talked a little bit about the Equalizer earlier this week and focusing on the minute details. When it fits, it fits," Lanning said.
The Rocky IV reference related to the rain in Eugene and the conditions for practice.
"Yeah, love it. I'm enjoying it. We talked to the team today about the difference in Rocky I and Rocky III. Rocky III he's training with all the lights, he's got all the extra attention and the details, and we all know what happened in Rocky IV. He had to go to Russia to get his mind right," Lanning said. "He had to go train in the woods. So we want to train in the elements. We want to do it the long, hard work. Drink eggs, right? The whole nine yards. That's what we want."
Lanning did also talk some about the matchup this week with Stanford, the impact of the Cardinal losing running back E.J. Smith for the season and his experience going up against offenses like this.
Watch the interview here or scroll down for our full transcript of Lanning's comments.
Opening comments ...
"Good day of work. Some good prep for Stanford this week -- red area, third down day. We continue to want to make that a focus for us as we work to improve, but we're ready to go play a good opponent."
What have you thought of the punting competition so far this week?
"It's been good. It's good for our team to compete at every position, but continue to evaluate and see what fits best for us on game day."
How does Stanford losing RB EJ Smith Jr. change their offense?
"I mean, both good players. E.J.'s a really good player. You hate to see that for a team when they lose a guy. That being said, I think [Casey Filkins] has had a lot of experience so it's not like a huge change for them, and this isn't something that's really new. He's been out the last few weeks."
They have a couple offensive tackles questionable. When it gets closer to gametime what does that change for you?
"It can change some minor details. It's not wholesale change."
How has the offense performed in those red zone opportunities?
"They've done good. I think today the offense won a series, defense won a series down there, so it's gone back and forth. Continue to build off of it and work it in practice."
Did you miss the rain?
