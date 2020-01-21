Exclusive Interview: Dontae Manning
Oregon had more signees at the 2020 Polynesian Bowl than any other program with eight signees (plus two additional targets). In what has seemingly become an annual rite for the Ducks, this was a sc...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news