A’lique Terry sees the irony of his situation as enters his second season leading Oregon’s offensive line.

There’s two distinct sides to the coin.

Terry’s stint as the offensive line coach in Eugene began in limbo as the Ducks were replacing four starters. A year later, though, he feels that continuity has become a strength.

“It’s a blessing,” Terry told reporters Tuesday. “To be in this same situation last year where you didn’t know who the guys would be, and to now have that continuity,”

That excitement is a direct product of head coach Dan Lanning’s philosophy that having a strong, experienced offensive line translates to success in football. Throughout his first two seasons at Oregon, he harped on the importance of physicality up front and, with Terry leading the charge, the Ducks have established that.

“A’lique’s doing exactly what I expected A’lique to be able to do,” Lanning said. “He’s a rising star in the profession. He’s got great relationships with our players. You look at that group and they performed really well last year. It’s a new challenge.”

A new challenge, but some familiar faces.