Expert predict-a-score: Oregon vs. Fresno State

Oregon (0-0) opens its 2021 season on Saturday when they host Fresno State (1-0) for an 11:00 am kickoff at Autzen Stadium. The DSA staff of A.J. Jacobson, Brandon Gibson, Dale Newton and Scott Reed has gathered once again to prognosticate this season’s games starting with this weekend’s matchup.

Jacobson

Last week Fresno State manhandled the Connecticut Huskies 45-0, amassing 538 total yards and holding UConn to 107. But no offense to the Huskies’ players, that team is very bad. Not much can be taken away from it aside from knowing that the FSU coaching staff has their team ready to go for the season.

But just looking at talent alone, the Ducks should be and are big favorites on Saturday. It is probable that Fresno would have loved to have landed any one of the recruits the Ducks have on scholarship. Across the board personnel-wise, Oregon should be anywhere from slightly to way better than the guy lined up across from him.

Oregon will make some mistakes this being their first game, but in the end I see them winning by more than the spread. With a pronounced advantage in manpower, it would take severe breakdowns to lose and I don’t see that happening.

Oregon 44 - Fresno State 20

Reed

While Fresno State looked good on paper in their opener against UCONN, that is a bit misleading because the Huskies are one of the worst teams in college football; they are bad enough to go winless. But the Bulldogs do have a former Pac-12 quarterback in Jake Haener and talent on the edges that will absolutely test the Ducks defensive backfield in the season opener for Oregon.

The real key for Fresno State is not going to be whether or not Haener is accurate; or whether his receivers have the ability to get open and catch passes; instead the key for the Bulldogs will be how well the offensive line can contain the pass rush of Oregon.

Offensively, I think Oregon just has too much size and talent all around to be contained. In went with Oregon in my early prediction, so I will stick with the

Oregon 38 - Fresno State 17



