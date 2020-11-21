DSA Roundtable: Oregon vs. UCLA score
UCLA: Expert predict-a-scoreOregon looks for its third win of the shortened 2020 season on Saturday when they host Chip Kelly and the UCLA Bruins. Duck Sports Authority members and analysts have an...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news