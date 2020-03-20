1. Alabama’s slow start is worrisome.

Nick Saban (AP Images)

Farrell’s take: FICTION. The Tide have one commitment right now for 2021 and have had more decommitments than current commitments so far. Should Nick Saban panic? Nah. He’ll pick and choose once again and land a top three recruiting class. The one thing I will note is that Alabama is no longer the favorite to win the national recruiting title like it was for years and years under Saban. That is now Georgia. But I’m still not worried about Alabama. Gorney’s take: FACT. We don’t need to put Saban on the hot seat or be too concerned, but this is something to watch, a trend that has happened over the last few recruiting cycles: Georgia is winning some recruiting battles over Alabama. LSU is as well, and Clemson is now the team that can really pick and choose whichever prospects it wants. Alabama will be fine, but a slow start always means you have to play catch-up, although there are definitely some five-stars that the Crimson Tide will land before all is said and done.

*****

2. Defensive end JT Tuimoloau is a lock for Ohio State.

Farrell’s take: FICTION. There are a lot of rumors that the five star defensive end is a lock for Ohio State. Don’t get me wrong here, he could very well end up as a Buckeye and likely will, but I don’t think this is done already.

Why? He is still interested in home- state school Washington as well as Oregon and USC, so luring him from the West Coast might not be as easy as some think. Once again, I feel strongly he could end up at Ohio State. But a lock? Nah. Gorney’s take: FICTION. There is no question Tuimoloau could end up at Ohio State, but Washington is also playing a major role in his recruitment and Oregon has done a great job of landing a lot of elite players out of the region. Selling him on being the next Arik Armstead could be huge. One reason I’m not ready to call Tuimoloau a lock anywhere is because I don’t think he’s put a ton of thinking into his recruitment yet, at least not enough to make a commitment this early. His teammate and friend, Gee Scott Jr., just signed with the Buckeyes, and they can recruit as well as anyone, but Washington will have a say here.



*****

3. Michigan recruiting is a bit flat.

Giovanni El-Hadi (Rivals.com)