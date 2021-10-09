Fact or Fiction: Andre Greene will decide between North Carolina, Clemson

Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney along with national recruiting analysts Sam Spiegelman and Adam Friedman along with Josh McCuistion of SoonerScoop.com tackle three topics and determine whether they believe each statement is FACT or FICTION.



1. It would be a surprise if Oklahoma didn't land Gabe Dindy and Gentry Williams by the middle of October.

Gorney’s take: FACT. Williams has made this more interesting than first expected with USC, Arkansas and others involved but I still see the in-state standout picking the Sooners and excelling in Norman. When it comes to Dindy, things are a little more interesting. The success the Aggies have had along the defensive line plus the class they could be putting together in College Station could be elite, filled with five-stars and high-end four-stars. But there are too many connections that go way back for Dindy to turn down the Sooners. Both are expected to commit in the next couple weeks and it should be good news for OU. McCuistion’s take: FACT. For quite some time Oklahoma has felt like a leader for in-state star, and lifelong fan, Gentry Williams. Though several schools have forced Oklahoma to work a bit harder than I would have guessed a year ago he still has a lot of connections to the Sooners and it's hard to envision another choice for him. With Dindy the Sooners really have had a battle with Texas A&M the one school he seemed to truly consider after the Sooners had built a once seemingly insurmountable lead. Still though, his relationship and bond with Oklahoma's staff feels like it will be too much for the Aggies to overcome.

*****

2. Florida is getting four-star DL Quency Wiggins on campus this weekend. The Gators have a legitimate shot to land him.

Gorney’s take: FACT. LSU is the team to beat for Wiggins and he could easily end up with the Tigers but if there is a coaching change there at some point - as the heat around coach Ed Orgeron is significant - then all bets are off the table and Florida is a more stable situation that has interested Wiggins for some time. Right now, Florida would be considered an outside contender but if things take a turn at LSU then it could get really interesting and the Gators have been there for a long time. Spiegelman’s take: FACT. This isn't Wiggins' first trip to the Swamp; it's a return visit and it doesn't hurt that Florida has been able to dive into The Boot and land elite defensive linemen in the past. Alabama and Texas are two other major programs to look out for with the Rivals100 defensive end in addition to LSU. The Tigers' in-season struggles are certainly a storyline to monitor as Wiggins continues to explore his options.

*****

3. Four-star WR Andre Greene's recruitment will be a battle between only Clemson and North Carolina.