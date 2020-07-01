DuckSportsAuthority - Fact or Fiction: Caleb Williams will still be No. 1 QB after Elite 11

*****

1. Caleb Williams will hold onto the No. 1 spot after Elite 11.

Farrell’s take: FACT. It’s only been two days at the Elite 11, but Williams is off to an impressive start. It’s a close battle between Williams and Vandagriff for the No. 1 QB spot in the country and the Elite 11 never determines that, but it’s a good head-to-head gauge during the summer. We don’t re-rank until August at the earliest and with COVID-19 shutting down most things, it could be mid-season when we re-rank 2021, but my best guess is that Williams will impress enough to hang on over Vandagriff. Gorney’s take: FACT. Out of extreme caution, Sam Huard decided not to attend the Elite 11 because he was in contact with someone who contracted coronavirus even though he tested negative. That would have been an interesting competition to see the five-star lefty at this event. The Washington commitment is incredibly polished and never makes bad throws, so this is a three-horse race with Williams, Vandagriff and Huard at the top. Williams is extending his lead as the top quarterback in this class. The ball pops, he’s accurate and he’s a leader.

2. Behren Morton will impress more than Kaidon Salter.

Farrell’s take: FACT. Morton is a high three-star in Texas committed to Texas Tech while Salter is a low four-star committed to Tennessee. Both are ready to rep their schools at the Elite 11 and Morton is off to a faster start. And Morton will be more impressive in this setting as a bigger kid with a live arm. Salter is smaller but also has a big arm and moves around well, so it will be interesting to see how the rankings play out. Both players put up nice numbers this past season and can extend the play, so I have a feeling Morton will show he belongs in the four-star category as well. Gorney’s take: FICTION. My guess is that Salter will impress with his athleticism, his live arm and his ability to make every throw in the book. The Tennessee commit can do it all, he makes the deep ball look effortless, he can prolong plays with his feet and he’s cool and calm once the pressure comes his way. Morton takes risks sometimes, throws picks and even in an Elite 11 setting, that can be a concern.

3. Walker Little can push Penei Sewell for best OT in Pac-12.