Fact or Fiction: Dante Moore could unseat Arch Manning as the top QB

1. Oregon commit Dante Moore has a legitimate shot at unseating Arch Manning as the nation's No. 1 quarterback.

Gorney's take: FACT. There are no sacred cows in recruiting and every quarterback and every prospect will be reviewed and reconsidered through their senior seasons and the all-star events. Dante Moore was absolutely phenomenal at the OT7 event in Las Vegas and then was my top quarterback at the Elite 11 to close out the summer. Arch Manning is the No. 1 prospect in the 2023 class and has a special skillset of his own along with an incredible pedigree but Moore absolutely made a statement this summer with his exceptional play on the field. There is absolutely a legitimate shot that Moore could end up as the No. 1 quarterback in this class. Cosgrove's take: FACT. While I do believe Manning will likely end up QB No. 1, I do believe Moore will, and should be considered, for the top spot among 2023 quarterbacks. Manning appears to be a special talent and has the pedigree to match, but there are so many unknowns surrounding his game due to his lack of competing in national camps and competitions. Moore on the other hand has proven to be the ultimate competitor. He shows up and outperforms the already high expectations put on him each and every time he competes at anything. We have a much better grasp on how Moore will perform at the next level than we do for Manning. Manning may be the next "Manning", but we know exactly what we are getting out of Moore during a time when there are a number of questions surrounding the current No. 1 player in the nation.

2. Notre Dame will finish with the top-ranked class in the 2023 recruiting cycle.

James' take: FICTION. Notre Dame should remain near the top of the rankings, but it will be very hard to hold onto the top spot into February. The Irish likely won’t have enough five-star commits to fight off the usual suspects fighting for the top spot. Even if Notre Dame wins out with all of its somewhat realistic remaining targets, it might not be enough to push Notre Dame above 3,000 points for the class, which has been a requirement to take home the title in previous cycles. The Irish can still have a strong close to the class, but they’ll need some rankings bumps for their commits to finish No. 1. Cosgrove's take: FACT. Notre Dame has always been a national brand and it has produced excellent recruiting results over the years. At the same time, there seems to be a new swagger, feeling, and brand in South Bend with Marcus Freeman as head coach. This makes me believe the Irish can compete with, and beat, any team in the nation for a recruit. While Notre Dame has different academic standards than some of the other schools it competes with for top talent, the Irish are finding a way to get top commit after top commit. I don't see this slowing down anytime soon. My biggest fear when it comes to saying they will be No. 1 at the end of this cycle is that they may lack the five-star players to put them over the top. At the same time, something tells me that Notre Dame is going to stay hot and the Irish could even land a five-star that nobody sees coming.

3. Nebraska will sign a top-25 class in the 2023 recruiting cycle.

