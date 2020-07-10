DuckSportsAuthority - Fact or Fiction: FBS will follow Ivy League's lead, cancel fall season

Farrell’s take: FACT. This is very bad news. Why? Because the Ivy League was the first to shut down back in March when the coronavirus pandemic first swept across the United States and we live in a peer pressure society. Yes, I know that the Ivy League loses money on athletics and FBS schools rely on the profits from college football to fund so many things but the optics just don’t look good right now.



Many sources that I’ve talked to feel that a decision will come this month and, unless there is a radical change in public perception about COVID-19 cases being on the rise, the season will at least be pushed back if not postponed altogether. While the Big Ten has a plan for a conference-only season, football is still doubtful. I have never hoped to be more wrong than I am on this, but I’m not feeling optimistic.

Gorney’s take: FICTION. This is definitely not encouraging news and I’m fearful that the Power Five conferences are probably headed in this direction as well but I was actually encouraged by the Big Ten's statement of playing only conference games. At least it's something for the fall that we can build upon and look forward to.



Beginning in January sounds like wishful thinking since that’s going to be the heart of flu season as well as COVID-19 possibly picking up again, so that could be a difficult time as well. The fact is deaths continue to decline even with cases going up. This is not the forum to have a much larger discussion about what that means, but at some point the decision-makers in college sports need to determine what risks they’re willing to take and what risks are acceptable because college kids cannot live in a bubble forever. We’re either going to live our lives and move on carefully and sensibly or we’re not until a vaccine arrives - and there’s no definitive answer on that timeline yet.



It’s very concerning. A fall cancellation was already on the table for Power Five commissioners before the Ivy League jumped first. If we have to do conference-only games, I'm fine with it. At least it's a step in the direction of playing football again.