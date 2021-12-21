Fact or Fiction: Julian Armella is the No. 1 OT in the 2022 class

Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney and national recruiting analyst Ryan Wright along with Rivals social media lead Woody Wommack and Matt Moreno of GoAZCats.com tackle topics and determine whether they believe each statement is FACT or FICTION.



1. After seeing him in the state championship game, Julian Armella has an argument to be the No. 1 offensive tackle in the 2022 class.

Julian Armella (Rivals.com)

Gorney’s take: FACT. I don’t know if Julian Armella is the best offensive tackle in the 2022 class. But I’m not sure anyone is supremely confident on who is - and that’s why the all-star events are going to be so important to figure that out. There are so many players in the running from current No. 1 Kelvin Banks to Armella to North Carolina signee Zach Rice to Kiyaunta Goodwin and Alabama signee Elijah Pritchett should be in the conversation as well. Offensive tackle is one of the positions that has not been figured out yet. Wright’s take: FICTION. St. Thomas Aquinas wrapped up an impressive 2021 season with a 42-14 win over Tampa Bay Tech winning the Florida 7A state championship on Friday. Maybe there was a hangover effect from his late Early Signing Day commitment to Florida State on Wednesday, but Armella did not look like a five-star tackle or the top player at his position in the 2022 class. He has the size and potential to be a longtime NFL player but still has a long way to go with his development and technique. Against Tampa Bay Tech, he wasn’t holding his blocks, missed blocks, and took bad angles to get to defenders. His early development with the Seminoles may be on the inside where he can maul and be physical without facing speed defenders on the outside.

2. Five-star Tetairoa McMillan made the right choice for his future by flipping to Arizona.

Tetairoa McMillan (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Gorney’s take: FACT. Arizona went 1-11 this season and had some decent receivers led by Stanley Berryhill but Tetairoa McMillan brings an entirely different level of playmaker to the Wildcats’ offense. What makes McMillan so special is that he doesn’t care about records, he cares about going into Arizona and dominating people, being competitive and that drive is going to be a huge catalyst for the Wildcats if they’re going to turn around the program. Teams will scheme against him and double team and do all the things to slow him down and force other players to beat them but McMillan in some ways will still get his catches and make things happen. Playing at the biggest program didn’t intrigue TMac. Playing at the program where he has the best relationships is most important and he has those at Arizona plus he will be able to compete with his Servite teammates. It was the right choice. Moreno’s take: FACT. When in doubt, go with your gut. McMillan’s gut told him that Arizona is the right place, and it’s clear there is a comfort level with the Wildcats that he simply didn’t have with the new coaches at Oregon. McMillan has been the top target on the board for Jedd Fisch since early in the year, and the Arizona coaching staff never stopped recruiting him. That mattered in the end. You also can’t overlook the importance of his three high school teammates signing with Arizona as well. In one decision he’s become the face of the program whether he knows it or not. That should give him an opportunity to be the first Arizona player with a notable NIL deal. On the field, McMillan will be the focal point of the offense moving forward, and he knows he can be successful with Noah Fifita throwing him passes. Finally, he is not someone who has searched for the limelight. Tucson will be a great place for him to find comfort without being too highly scrutinized. Hindsight will always be 20/20, but this feels like the right choice for McMillan.

3. Travis Hunter could go down as one of the best handful of players to come from an HBCU.

Travis Hunter (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)