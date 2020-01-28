National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell and National Recruiting Analyst Adam Gorney tackle three topics daily and determine whether they believe the statements or not.

1. Korey Foreman, the No 1 player in the country for 2021, will stick with his commitment to Clemson.

Korey Foreman (Rivals.com)

Farrell’s take: FACT. Class of 2021 prospects are a long way away from signing and you know programs will be all over Korey Foreman despite his commitment to Clemson. Will he be tempted by some programs closer to home? Will USC hire a big name that keeps him home? I don’t think it matters. The Tigers rarely lose commitments when they land them and when they do, it’s usually a situation like Robert Nkemdiche who had a family connection at Ole Miss. Foreman will be part of the 2021 Clemson recruiting class. Gorney’s take: FACT. I’ve never been given any indication that Foreman wants to play the recruiting game and just the opposite is true. The five-star defensive end has been quiet about his recruitment, doesn’t want to get caught up in the hype surrounding those types of things and probably is done taking any other big visits. LSU was also high on his list and if USC hires a big-name coach after this next season, then that’s at least something to watch, but I fully expect Foreman to stick with the Tigers.

2. Florida State landed its biggest commit in 2020 in Corey Wren.

Corey Wren (Sam Spiegelman)

Farrell’s take: FACT. Why? Because of the speed and versatility that Corey Wren brings to the table. This is a kid who runs a 10.4 100 meters and can play offense, defense and will have a huge impact on special teams. Speed kills and Florida State needs to add prospects like Wren who have a very low bust factor and can impact in many ways. Gorney’s take: FICTION. Wren is an important addition, but Florida State hasn’t fallen off as a national power in recent years because the Seminoles weren’t getting enough playmakers. Quarterback play has been poor and the offensive line has been abysmal plus there has been a general lack of discipline and accountability that needs to be addressed. Loading up along the offensive line and at quarterback was crucial to turn this around and that’s what the Seminoles have done.

3. Justin Herbert made a case for No 1 overall at Senior Bowl.

Justin Herbert (AP Images)