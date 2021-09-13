Fact or Fiction: Michigan is a Big Ten title contender

In today’s Fact or Fiction national columnist Mike Farrell looks at three big recent topics in college football and decides whether each statement is indeed FACT or if it’s FICTION.

FARRELL'S TAKE: FICTION. I have been impressed with what I’ve seen from Michigan so far. I thought the Wolverines would struggle out of the gate and they haven’t. I love the defense and the energy they bring and the running game looks good led by Blake Corum.

But the passing game still scares me and this offense reeks of Jim Harbaugh and his conservative, pro-style ways. When Michigan faces a team that can score, and it will soon, Big Blue could be in big trouble.