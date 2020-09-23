DuckSportsAuthority - Fact or Fiction: Myles Brennan will fail trying to fill Joe Burrow's shoes

National recruiting director Mike Farrell and national recruiting analyst Adam Gorney tackle three topics daily and determine whether they believe the statements or not. MORE: Who's rising, falling in SEC recruiting



1. Myles Brennan will fail in living up to the pressure of replacing Joe Burrow.

Farrell’s take: FACT. I like Brennan or at least I liked him out of high school, but following Joe Burrow is hard to do and Joe Brady isn’t around and that hurts as well. Neither TJ Finley or Max Johnson are ready for prime time, so Brennan will be the guy most of the season, but I think he struggles even with talent like Terrace Marshall and Arik Gilbert to throw to. LSU is just losing too much. Gorney’s take: FICTION. There are so many changes at LSU it’s hard to believe the Tigers can repeat as national champions, but in some ways the expectations have been tempered because so much is going to be different this year and now top WR Ja’Marr Chase has opted out of the season. Still, Brennan is a really talented quarterback who’s going to be surrounded by running backs who are unproven but skilled and some really great wide receivers - Marshall, Trey Palmer, Kayshon Boutte, Gilbert and others - who could make an immediate impact. Brennan is not Joe Burrow, but who is? He will be solid and the LSU offense will score points.

2. Mac Jones will remain the starter at Alabama all season.

Farrell’s take: FICTION. Bryce Young is waiting. I like Mac. He’s a very solid quarterback and he has so much talent to work with and an amazing offensive line, but if he struggles just a bit then Young will be the guy and never look back. Young is a dual threat and has amazing football instincts and he can keep a defense more off balance. And Nick Saban didn’t flip him from USC so he could redshirt. Gorney’s take: FICTION. I respect Jones. He’s a talented quarterback who has stuck it out at Alabama and now it’s his time to run the offense. But Saban is going to play the best quarterback on the roster and Young is a transcendent player who could lead the Crimson Tide to a national championship just like Tua Tagovailoa did when he replaced Jalen Hurts at halftime of the national title game against Georgia. Young is mature beyond his years, has picked up the offense quickly and if Alabama is going to play the best across the board, then Young should see the field early in the season and get his shot.

3. Oregon can win the team recruiting title.