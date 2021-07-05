Fact or Fiction: Nebraska is hotbed for Name, Image & Likeness

In today’s Fact or Fiction national columnist Mike Farrell looks at three big recent topics in college football and decides whether each statement is indeed FACT - or if it’s FICTION.

FACT. I came out with my top-10 program list for NIL and had Nebraska at No. 3 and everyone laughed. But they are misinformed. While many think the big cities will be the best for players trying to cash in on their name, I feel it’s going to be the college towns that are essentially the professional football team for a football rabid state.

And no one supports their team better than Nebraska fans.

So Lincoln might not be a metropolis but just watch as players who have success sell jerseys left and right and land local deals that will make them a lot of money.

