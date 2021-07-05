Fact or Fiction: Nebraska is hotbed for Name, Image & Likeness
In today’s Fact or Fiction national columnist Mike Farrell looks at three big recent topics in college football and decides whether each statement is indeed FACT - or if it’s FICTION.
1. Nebraska is a hotbed for Name, Image and Likeness.
FACT. I came out with my top-10 program list for NIL and had Nebraska at No. 3 and everyone laughed. But they are misinformed. While many think the big cities will be the best for players trying to cash in on their name, I feel it’s going to be the college towns that are essentially the professional football team for a football rabid state.
And no one supports their team better than Nebraska fans.
So Lincoln might not be a metropolis but just watch as players who have success sell jerseys left and right and land local deals that will make them a lot of money.
2. Mario Cristobal is a top five head coach recruiter.
FACT. Kelvin Banks was down to Texas, Texas A&M and Oregon. He’s from Texas and he’s a five-star offensive lineman. He chose Oregon. That’s because of Mario Cristobal and the way he recruits and right now I feel he’s moving up near the Nick Saban and Dabo Swinney range of recruiting.
A pull like this takes a ton of work and it’s just hard to describe how difficult it is to lure a kid away from Texas. Urban Meyer and Saban have done it and Ryan Day is doing it now, but you can add Cristobal to the list as a top five head coach recruiter.
3. Isaiah Spiller is the best RB in the SEC.
FICTION. I have Isaiah Spiller at the top of my 2022 NFL Draft board at running back and I love the Texas A&M back’s upside, but keep in mind that Tank Bigsby plays in the SEC for Auburn. I like him a little better. Both players run hard but Bigsby has a slightly better upside as a receiver and even though he’s not as stout as Spiller, I feel he’s faster and better in the open field. It’s an excellent debate.