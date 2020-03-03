Farrell’s take: FICTION. Saban was paraphrased last week saying that prospects who transfer to two or three schools in their high school career are guys he doesn’t want, but trust me, if they are special enough he will recruit them. Players like Antonio Alfano and Shane Lee attended three schools during high school for different reasons and Saban couldn’t have recruited them harder.

Oh, and remember a guy named Reuben Foster who attended at least two schools if I remember correctly. He was a key to Alabama’s success. My guess? Alfano and Eyabi Anoba (who attended two schools) frustrated Saban so much that maybe this is his new approach, but trust me when I tell you this — if the kid is a talent he’s going to be recruited by Alabama regardless of the number of high schools.

Gorney’s take: FICTION. I understand there is a stigma about players routinely transferring high schools and believe me it could throw up some red flags, but it's becoming common practice in high school football and also at the college level where players are looking for better opportunities.



Loyalty to a specific school is not as important to some as finding the best situation and that also pertains to coaches like Saban, who left Michigan State for LSU and then the Miami Dolphins and then Alabama. Saban's moves didn't have anything to do with adversity, he was looking for the best opportunity for his livelihood, and so are many prospects who transfer high schools.



It's a tired old opinion that if you transfer high schools you're doing it because you're afraid of adversity. I've had other jobs in my life, coaches have coached at other schools and players have moved high schools. Let's stop throwing every kid who transfers to a new high school into the same bucket.