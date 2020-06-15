DuckSportsAuthority - Fact or Fiction: Oregon is best option for California skill players

National recruiting director Mike Farrell and national recruiting analyst Adam Gorney tackle three topics daily and determine whether they believe the statements or not.

1. Romello Brinson’s commitment to Miami sends a message to South Florida prospects.

Romello Brinson’ (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

2. Oregon has become the best option for skill players in California.

Troy Franklin (Rivals.com)

Farrell’s take: FACT. USC is recruiting well this cycle, but the commitment of wide receiver Troy Franklin by Oregon shows what a power the Ducks have become for all prospects in California. But what about skill players? With Kris Hutson and Mycah Pittman over the last two years and Franklin and Kyron Ware-Hudson this year, the argument can be made for Oregon. The Trojans used to be the place for skill players, but that power has shifted north to Mario Cristobal and the Ducks and Franklin is a great example. Gorney’s take: FACT. USC had one of the best wide receiver trios in college football last season with Michael Pittman, Tyler Vaughns and Amon-Ra St. Brown and the Trojans should be special again this year with Vaughns and St. Brown back and the addition of Bru McCoy.

But looking a few years down the road, Oregon’s receiving corps is going to be dominant not only with fast slot players but athletic and physical outside receivers as well. The Ducks have been able to get into California for elite talent and that won’t stop soon.

3. LSU leads for Tristan Leigh now.

Tristan Leigh (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)