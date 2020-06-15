DuckSportsAuthority - Fact or Fiction: Oregon is best option for California skill players

Fact or Fiction: Oregon is best option for California skill players
National recruiting director Mike Farrell and national recruiting analyst Adam Gorney tackle three topics daily and determine whether they believe the statements or not.
1. Romello Brinson’s commitment to Miami sends a message to South Florida prospects.
Farrell’s take: FACT. This was a big one for Miami as the Northwestern HS wide receiver was linked to Georgia and then Texas A&M before his decision to stay home and play for the Hurricanes. Prospects like Romello Brinson are key for Manny Diaz moving forward because they send a message to other South Florida recruits that Miami can turn it around led by the local stars. The perception of Miami locally is very important and losing big-time skill players like Jerry Jeudy and Calvin Ridley over the last many years has hurt. Brinson will help this recruiting class.
Gorney’s take: FICTION. Brinson’s commitment to Miami is definitely important for Diaz and this recruiting class, but right now none of the top-15 prospects in the state of Florida are committed to the Hurricanes, which is an issue. Especially at wide receiver, where Mario Williams picked Oklahoma, Jacorey Brooks and Agiye Hall going to Alabama, Troy Stellato committed to Clemson, Bralon Brown is going to Ole Miss and Trevonte Rucker headed to Florida. That’s a ton of in-state receiver talent headed elsewhere.
Miami needs to win on the field to prove to elite recruits that the program is going in the right direction. The Hurricanes should have a big year, but recruiting won’t take off until then.
2. Oregon has become the best option for skill players in California.
Farrell’s take: FACT. USC is recruiting well this cycle, but the commitment of wide receiver Troy Franklin by Oregon shows what a power the Ducks have become for all prospects in California. But what about skill players? With Kris Hutson and Mycah Pittman over the last two years and Franklin and Kyron Ware-Hudson this year, the argument can be made for Oregon. The Trojans used to be the place for skill players, but that power has shifted north to Mario Cristobal and the Ducks and Franklin is a great example.
Gorney’s take: FACT. USC had one of the best wide receiver trios in college football last season with Michael Pittman, Tyler Vaughns and Amon-Ra St. Brown and the Trojans should be special again this year with Vaughns and St. Brown back and the addition of Bru McCoy.
But looking a few years down the road, Oregon’s receiving corps is going to be dominant not only with fast slot players but athletic and physical outside receivers as well. The Ducks have been able to get into California for elite talent and that won’t stop soon.
3. LSU leads for Tristan Leigh now.
Farrell’s take: FACT. It used to be Clemson and Penn State, but now LSU has the edge. He’s developed a nice relationship with the coaches and knows how loaded LSU has become over the last few years, so that has become a factor. Ohio State is in this as well but, for now, Leigh ends up at LSU.
Gorney’s take: FICTION. I’m just not ready to give LSU - or any other team - the edge in Leigh’s recruitment. Five-star quarterback Caleb Williams will announce early next month with Oklahoma expected to be the pick and there’s a good chance Leigh could go to the same school, which puts the Sooners in good position. It’s tough to say ‘no’ to Clemson, Alabama or Ohio State and all three are coming strong. LSU is definitely a frontrunner, but saying the Tigers lead is a stretch.