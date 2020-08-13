DuckSportsAuthority - Fact or Fiction: SEC, ACC, Big 12 will play this fall

National recruiting director Mike Farrell and national recruiting analyst Adam Gorney tackle three topics daily and determine whether they believe the statements or not.

1. The SEC, ACC and Big 12 will play in the fall.

Bob Bowsbly (AP Images)

Farrell’s take: FICTION. As much as I want this to happen, I have a feeling the other three power conferences will end up canceling fall sports as well. They will be patient and play things out, which is what the Big Ten and Pac-12 should be doing, but I just don’t see any college football happening this fall. This is all about liability and that risk will stop these conferences from taking a chance. Gorney’s take: FICTION. I have to think every attempt will be made by those three conferences to play in the fall, but my guess right now is that if one decides to push to the spring, then the other two will as well - and over the next month or so I just don’t see all three conferences hanging on.

I agree with Farrell. This has little to do with player safety, health and wellness and more to do with liability. Since that’s the case, pushing to the spring and hoping some vaccine is widely available seems like the safest bet. My concern is that case counts in college towns will inevitably go up when students return to campus and that’s when these conferences decide not to play.

2. Tunmise Adeleye will end up at Texas A&M.

Tunmise Adeleye (Rivals.com)

Farrell’s take: FICTION. OK, I could be way off on this one and he could end up at Texas A&M, but the competition as I see it is Alabama and Florida and he’s high on both programs. Adeleye is very tight with Florida early enrollee Kamar Wilcoxson and the Gators were his No. 2 when he picked Ohio State. And you can never count Alabama out as an option for anyone. It’s too early to say he’s definitely bound for Aggieland. Gorney’s take: FACT. Ohio State does not lose many elite prospects, especially five-star recruits, so Adeleye had to have something in mind when he backed off the Buckeyes. Let’s also not forget that he has reportedly moved back to Katy (Texas) Tompkins for his senior season, where he played for three seasons before transferring to IMG. Adeleye lives about an hour away from Texas A&M and coach Jimbo Fisher is not going to let this opportunity pass him by.



3. Nebraska is getting unfair criticism for wanting to explore other options.

Scott Frost (AP Images)