Oregon held the eighth session of their 2019 fall camp on Saturday evening and it was a full pad scrimmage. The coaches ran the team through every imaginable situation in a session that was closed to the public and media.

Afterwards, Coach Cristobal took the time to give his insights into the session beginning with some opening remarks.

“The whole goal these first eight days was to increase our physicality, increase our toughness, our mental toughness, our intensity. Attention to detail and the way we execute.

“We’ve got to get in better shape and make sure we’re always doing our best to come out healthy on the other side.

“Today we provided a few extra hours where we had a family barbeque. A lot of families came into town to see their boys, spend a little time with them before we pull them back to the dorm rooms back in bed respecting curfew and the culture of camp.

“I think we attacked it. I think we attacked it well. I think the level of competition in a number of areas really picked up. It shows in the intensity behind those battles.

“Guys were making plays on both sides of the ball made a lot of plays today. A little bit of sloppy execution in the red zone on both sides. We gave up some opportunities and lost some opportunities on the other side.

“I would say better than a typical first scrimmage because these guys have been around each other for a little while. But form a cultural standpoint and understanding what we need to do to get better standpoint we are certainly making the right kind of progress.”

Cristobal proceeded to answer questions from the media from the next fifteen minutes which included some details into the top performances of what he saw overall as a back-and-forth session between the offense and defense.



