Fall Camp: First scrimmage better than typical
Oregon held the eighth session of their 2019 fall camp on Saturday evening and it was a full pad scrimmage. The coaches ran the team through every imaginable situation in a session that was closed to the public and media.
Afterwards, Coach Cristobal took the time to give his insights into the session beginning with some opening remarks.
“The whole goal these first eight days was to increase our physicality, increase our toughness, our mental toughness, our intensity. Attention to detail and the way we execute.
“We’ve got to get in better shape and make sure we’re always doing our best to come out healthy on the other side.
“Today we provided a few extra hours where we had a family barbeque. A lot of families came into town to see their boys, spend a little time with them before we pull them back to the dorm rooms back in bed respecting curfew and the culture of camp.
“I think we attacked it. I think we attacked it well. I think the level of competition in a number of areas really picked up. It shows in the intensity behind those battles.
“Guys were making plays on both sides of the ball made a lot of plays today. A little bit of sloppy execution in the red zone on both sides. We gave up some opportunities and lost some opportunities on the other side.
“I would say better than a typical first scrimmage because these guys have been around each other for a little while. But form a cultural standpoint and understanding what we need to do to get better standpoint we are certainly making the right kind of progress.”
Cristobal proceeded to answer questions from the media from the next fifteen minutes which included some details into the top performances of what he saw overall as a back-and-forth session between the offense and defense.
Receivers
“Johnny Johnson really played big today. I thought Mycah Pittman played really well. Jaylon Redd continues to play well for us.
“We need more from the outside guys. Bryan Addison had a big time catch.
“Those guys are really pushing each other. The competition has really helped.
“Jake Breeland continues to have a really strong camp.”
Running backs
“The backs did a nice job today. The did a nice job in protection, getting out, getting the ball in their hands. We spread the ball around pretty good and I thought both sides kind of took turns.”
Defense
“Lamar is just having an outstanding camp. He continues to bring it every single day. As a leader as well which is the most impressive part. Him and Jaylon Redd, they have gotten together and made the decision that they are going to elevate the culture and their level of accountability and level of play.
“Those two guys have been outstanding. I know they are on opposite sides of the ball, but that is OK; we encourage that.
“Isaac Slade had a big interception today. He can run, he’s a fast guy. He’s good in coverage, he’s good in the run, he’s good bringing pressure.
Injury report
“I can’t recall anything. I saw some twists and maybe a couple guys got nicked up, but they got back up and ran off and got back in. We’ll get a full injury report tomorrow.
“I don’t see anything of a serious nature as a result of this scrimmage.
“Daewood was limited all week went full today. He had a really good scrimmage.
“Demo we held out and we are going to hold him out until Monday. It gave a great opportunity to DJ James who showed up big. DJ James showed up really big. I thought Nick Pickett showed up big in the secondary, Brady showed up big. We talked about Daewood already.
“Jamal was banged up last week and we held him out. He will be back on Monday.
“I feel pretty good where we are from a health standpoint. We get to rest up tomorrow with some meetings, and then be ready to hit it hard on Monday.”