PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1KQlNYRUwxUE5WJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Fall Camp: Practice 7

Scott Reed • DuckSportsAuthority
Publisher
@DSAFootball

Oregon returned to the practice field in full pads for the second day as they continue preparing for their inaugural season in the Big 10 Conference.

Following practice LB coach Brian Michalowski spoke with media as did Jeffrey Bassa and Justius Lowe.

The Ducks will be off for a recovery day tomorrow as they continue working toward their first scrimmage of camp on Saturday.

Brian Michalowski:

On the linebackers this far through camp: "Very physical. We're flying around, we're playing with relentless effort, we're doing a really good job attacking the ball. Something that we're extremely emphasizing right now is how to get more turnovers on defense, and all the linebackers are doing a good job punching at the football. What I'm looking for is just continued consistency with the repetitions. Those repetitions are going to create that muscle memory for us coaches to know what to expect from them on game day and that's going to give them the confidence to execute on game day."On his expectations for fall scrimmages and beyond: "It all comes down to setting a culture on your defense and within your room. When you lay those expectations, you know exactly what you're looking for every practice, every game. On defense, it's relentless effort, our guys flying around the football. It's ball excellence, it's us getting takeaways and being aggressive attacking the ball. It's being a great teammate, power of unit. In the linebacker room, it's being a great communicator getting the defense aligned. It's being really dominant in our run and pass fits and being where we're supposed to be. It's being really effective rushing the quarterback and affecting the quarterback when we are pressuring."

On his relationship with Dan Lanning: "I've been with him at different parts of his career, I've seen his journey, I've seen how hard he works and I know the expectations he puts on himself. Those expectations are the same that I put on myself and I'm trying to match or exceed it, which is very difficult because he's very elite in what he does. It's great to come to work every day with someone that you've known a long time, that you consider a friend outside of football, and just have that understanding of our standard and where we're trying to push things together."

Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL2RxOTdpSFdoUFVBP3NpPS1NVmpWeFVtQWhiT0JiZFk/d21v ZGU9dHJhbnNwYXJlbnQnPjwvaWZyYW1lPgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==
Advertisement

Justius Lowe:
On building off a successful spring and bringing that into camp: "Just not taking my foot off the gas. I made a couple big plays in the spring game, I had a touchdown, so just trying to carry that momentum that I had going into spring into fall camp."

On dealing with injuries: "It's part of the game. You just got to trust the process, know your time is coming, and just put in work day in and day out to see the field again. That's what I've been focusing on."

Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL1JRR2ZFeEVMQ3Q4P3NpPW0yOG5UU0p0N0dZOFBHLTQ/d21v ZGU9dHJhbnNwYXJlbnQnPjwvaWZyYW1lPgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Jeffrey Bassa

On his mindset and being the first one on the field every day: "I'm eager to be the best. If I keep saying that I'm going to be the best linebacker in the nation, I've got to show that. I think that's going to pull me as a leader on this defense and on this team, and I think that's going to pull people. They're going to go 'Oh, okay, now let me try to beat somebody out there' and be the first person to the meeting room or be the first person to go to drill, to drill right. So just setting an example for the young guys and the setting a good example for the rest of the team. I think that's just the way I was wired, the way I was raised, striving to be the best."

On what he expects out of the defense: "I want to see relentless effort, that's for sure going to have to be the main thing, and we've got to take the ball away. I want to see the young guys step up, I want to see the young guys fly around the ball and have a lot of juice and energy and play with passion. From a lot of the older guys, I want to see a lot of leadership as well. We know what the standard is from the older group so now we've got to bring that on the younger guys."

On Jestin Jacobs: "Amazing teammate. He's a guy who's going to get in the building early and that's going to stay late, a guy that's always asking questions, always wanting to pick each other's brain from an O-lineman or a defensive lineman and communicate and get on their level to see how he can trigger and make a play fast. He's a guy that's real smart, real intelligent type of guy, sideline-to-sideline linebacker. I love having him in my room, I love playing next to him."

Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL3J0Rld1aGlValpnP3NpPTQ1X1IxNnhEVThsQ0w3NnA/d21v ZGU9dHJhbnNwYXJlbnQnPjwvaWZyYW1lPgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxMzQiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL29yZWdvbi5yaXZhbHMuY29t L25ld3MvZmFsbC1jYW1wLXByYWN0aWNlLTctMiIsCiAgICBjc19mcGlkOiAn Km51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBpdDogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwZG06ICcq bnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGR0OiAnKm51bGwnCiAgfSk7CiAgKGZ1bmN0aW9u KCkgewogICAgdmFyIHMgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5jcmVhdGVFbGVtZW50KCJzY3Jp cHQiKSwgZWwgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5nZXRFbGVtZW50c0J5VGFnTmFtZSgic2Ny aXB0IilbMF07IHMuYXN5bmMgPSB0cnVlOwogICAgLy8gbG9hZGluZyB0aGUg ZXZlcmdyZWVuIHZlcnNpb24gb2YgY3MuanMgc28gd2UgYWx3YXlzIGhhdmUg dGhlIGxhc3QgdmVyc2lvbgogICAgcy5zcmMgPSAiaHR0cHM6Ly9zLnlpbWcu Y29tL2N4L3Z6bS9jcy5qcyI7CiAgICBlbC5wYXJlbnROb2RlLmluc2VydEJl Zm9yZShzLCBlbCk7CiAgfSkoKTsKPC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8bm9zY3JpcHQ+CiAg PGltZyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vc2Iuc2NvcmVjYXJkcmVzZWFyY2guY29tL3A/ YzE9MiZjMj03MjQxNDY5JmM3PWh0dHBzJTNBJTJGJTJGb3JlZ29uLnJpdmFs cy5jb20lMkZuZXdzJTJGZmFsbC1jYW1wLXByYWN0aWNlLTctMiZjNT0yMDIy NzMzMTM0JmN2PTIuMCZjaj0xJmNzX3VjZnI9MCIgLz4KPC9ub3NjcmlwdD4K PCEtLSBFbmQgY29tU2NvcmUgVGFnIC0tPgoKCg==