Oregon returned to the practice field in full pads for the second day as they continue preparing for their inaugural season in the Big 10 Conference.

Following practice LB coach Brian Michalowski spoke with media as did Jeffrey Bassa and Justius Lowe.

The Ducks will be off for a recovery day tomorrow as they continue working toward their first scrimmage of camp on Saturday.

Brian Michalowski:

On the linebackers this far through camp: "Very physical. We're flying around, we're playing with relentless effort, we're doing a really good job attacking the ball. Something that we're extremely emphasizing right now is how to get more turnovers on defense, and all the linebackers are doing a good job punching at the football. What I'm looking for is just continued consistency with the repetitions. Those repetitions are going to create that muscle memory for us coaches to know what to expect from them on game day and that's going to give them the confidence to execute on game day."On his expectations for fall scrimmages and beyond: "It all comes down to setting a culture on your defense and within your room. When you lay those expectations, you know exactly what you're looking for every practice, every game. On defense, it's relentless effort, our guys flying around the football. It's ball excellence, it's us getting takeaways and being aggressive attacking the ball. It's being a great teammate, power of unit. In the linebacker room, it's being a great communicator getting the defense aligned. It's being really dominant in our run and pass fits and being where we're supposed to be. It's being really effective rushing the quarterback and affecting the quarterback when we are pressuring."

On his relationship with Dan Lanning: "I've been with him at different parts of his career, I've seen his journey, I've seen how hard he works and I know the expectations he puts on himself. Those expectations are the same that I put on myself and I'm trying to match or exceed it, which is very difficult because he's very elite in what he does. It's great to come to work every day with someone that you've known a long time, that you consider a friend outside of football, and just have that understanding of our standard and where we're trying to push things together."