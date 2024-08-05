As the Oregon football team continues its early workouts in advance of the 2024 season, the Ducks held their fifth practice of the year with Dillon Gabriel, Rodrick Pleasent and running backs coach Ra'Shaad Samples all talking with media afterward.

Sunday was a recovery day for the team following four practices. This was their third day in shells as the team moves into full pads for the first time tomorrow.

Dillon Gabriel on the first week:: "Just a lot of competition. Just from spring to now, everyone's running around knowing exactly what to do, and now it's just competition. The best ones compete at a high level and there's a lot of guys out there doing that. It's still early and we've still got a lot coming up, so just continuing to do that."On the competition between quarterbacks: "When you get in these environments, you got to be on your P's and Q's in the meeting room, who can answer questions the quickest. I think we all push each other in area of the field. You go on the field and everyone can make every single throw, but we just continue to push each other on consistency. It's something I'm used to and love because it's everyone trying to make each other better and that's what the team is for, just like they do with me I try to do with them."

FULL INTERVIEW: