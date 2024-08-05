Fall Camp: Practice No. 5
As the Oregon football team continues its early workouts in advance of the 2024 season, the Ducks held their fifth practice of the year with Dillon Gabriel, Rodrick Pleasent and running backs coach Ra'Shaad Samples all talking with media afterward.
Sunday was a recovery day for the team following four practices. This was their third day in shells as the team moves into full pads for the first time tomorrow.
Dillon Gabriel on the first week:: "Just a lot of competition. Just from spring to now, everyone's running around knowing exactly what to do, and now it's just competition. The best ones compete at a high level and there's a lot of guys out there doing that. It's still early and we've still got a lot coming up, so just continuing to do that."On the competition between quarterbacks: "When you get in these environments, you got to be on your P's and Q's in the meeting room, who can answer questions the quickest. I think we all push each other in area of the field. You go on the field and everyone can make every single throw, but we just continue to push each other on consistency. It's something I'm used to and love because it's everyone trying to make each other better and that's what the team is for, just like they do with me I try to do with them."
FULL INTERVIEW:
Rodrick Pleasant spoke a lot about his work as a two sport athlete.
"Being a freshman, it was tough. You don't know what to expect, you're coming in and new things, being away from your family and just getting the structure down with everything, especially time management. Being a two-sport athlete was just different but the second year, I feel like football has been going great and it's a lot easier now. I know what to expect."
FULL INTERVIEW:
Finally, new running backs coach Ra'Shaad Samples spoke about the depth at the position and freshman Da'Jaun Riggs.
"The thing you want these days in a running back room is a stable of guys. The bell cow days are over in this game. You need a room full of really good backs and that's what we are trying to establish," Samples began.
Speaking of Riggs Samples went a little more in depth.
"He's a sponge. He spends extra time, he's the last one to leave every day, he's the first one in meetings. He's asking questions, he's getting better every day, he's asking where he can get better. What I'm impressed with Dink for a young guy is his ability to communicate his weaknesses, where he needs to get better. It's been really impressive for him and he still got some growing to do but he's grown so far since he's been here."
FULL INTERVIEW: