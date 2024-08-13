PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1KQlNYRUwxUE5WJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
ago football

Fall Camp Report: Practice 11

Scott Reed • DuckSportsAuthority
Publisher
@DSAFootball

Oregon held practice number 11 in full pads once again Tuesday. Following the pracrtice, we heard from head coach Dan Lanning, WR Treshon Holden and LB Devon Jackson for their thoughts on the day.

DAN LANNING:

Lanning provided insights on Tuesday's practice, highlighting a competitive red zone session. He emphasized the need for improved operational efficiency, noting that they've been incorporating crowd noise to prepare for loud stadium environments. Lanning also discussed the players' comfort with the playbook and the importance of clear communication.

He praised Jordan James for his consistent energy and effort in practice, while also commending Traeshon Holden for his growth in focusing on the next play and improving his ball-handling and blocking. Lanning also mentioned the development of A'mauri Washington, particularly in using his hands effectively at the line of scrimmage.

Lanning talked about the progress of the team’s defensive line and the importance of decision-making in kickoff returns. He also touched on the adoption of the "Ubuntu" philosophy by the receiver group and expressed confidence in the team's running back depth. Lastly, he addressed the importance of building strong recruiting pipelines, particularly in Southern California, through relationships and consistent efforts.

TRAESHON HOLDEN:

Holden reflected on his growth over the past year, emphasizing the mental maturity he's developed, particularly through daily leadership assessments with Coach Lanning. He mentioned how he's grown closer to teammate Jordan James, noting that James' energy is vital for the running back room and that once James fully realizes his potential, he’ll be a formidable player.

Holden described the excitement within the wide receiver room during their first scrimmage, acknowledging that while it wasn't perfect, the team brought the right energy and mindset. He explained that each receiver has individual goals, with his focus on refining route depths.

Regarding teammate Evan Stewart, Holden praised his playmaking abilities, noting that once Stewart masters the playbook, he'll be a significant threat. When asked about the national attention on the receiver group, Holden expressed pride in his teammates' recognition, stating that he supports their success and isn’t concerned about his own spotlight.

Holden also discussed the impact of the "Ubuntu" concept, introduced by Coach Junior Adams, which emphasizes unity and selflessness within the group. He believes this mindset is crucial, especially in a position where everyone wants the ball, and that it can bring the team closer as they work towards their championship goals.

Finally, Holden shared his eagerness to move past intra-squad practices and start preparing for their game against Idaho, aiming to make his final season a memorable one.


DEVON JACKSON:

Jackson discussed his progress and confidence heading into the season, emphasizing how he's grown more comfortable in Oregon's defensive scheme. He attributed his ability to play faster and more effectively to learning from his teammates, especially in areas like note-taking and film study. This transition from high school to college was challenging, but he recognized that talent alone wasn't enough at this level; understanding the nuances of the game was crucial.

Jackson highlighted how veteran players like Jeff Bassa helped him develop the skills needed to analyze game film and recognize key indicators, such as offensive line splits and tight end alignments. These insights have allowed him to elevate his play, moving beyond relying solely on his physical abilities.

Reflecting on the first scrimmage, Jackson noted that while the linebacker room performed well, there's still a focus on honing the details. He compared his current level of play to last year, mentioning that he's made fewer mistakes and has learned from observing both his own errors and those of others.

Jackson also discussed the adjustment to in-helmet communication, where coaches can provide real-time feedback during plays. While initially strange, he's grown comfortable with this system, relying on his knowledge and instincts while using the communication as an additional tool.

When asked what he brings to the linebacker room, Jackson confidently cited his speed, claiming to be one of the fastest linebackers in the nation. He believes this speed sets him apart and is a significant advantage in his play.

Finally, Jackson spoke about the heightened competition in practice, driven by the influx of talent and the overall intensity within the team. He appreciates this competitive environment, noting that it not only raises the level of play but also adds an element of fun, making each practice a rewarding experience.


