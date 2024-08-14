The Ducks returned to the practice field Wednesday for their 12th practice of fall camp. Saturday will mark their second scrimmage. After practice OL Coach A'Lique Terry, offensive tackle Ajani Cornelius, and defensive back Kam Alexander spoke with the medai. Here is our full practice report.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL2lCcFVnVEtKaFI0P3NpPTVRMVA4Wl91V01vS0VnSFg/d21v ZGU9dHJhbnNwYXJlbnQnPjwvaWZyYW1lPgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Advertisement

A'LIQUE TERRY Terry expressed satisfaction with the unit's progress following the Ducks' 12th practice of fall camp, highlighting the urgency, tempo, and physicality the players have displayed. "Our first scrimmage, there's an urgency to our guys right now that you love to see on film," Terry said. Despite the inevitable wear and tear of camp, Terry praised the team for maintaining a competitive edge. The competition for the center position remains open, with multiple players, including Poncho, Marcus, and others, vying for the spot. "We got about four guys rotating that center," Terry noted, emphasizing the importance of finding the best combination on the field. Terry also commended the leadership of veterans like Ajani and Josh (Conerly), who have embraced more vocal roles and mentored younger players. "It's just great to see how much he's grown in the last year," Terry said of Johnny. The coach stressed that the team's goal of attaining the Joe Moore Award remains a daily focus, with the players putting in the necessary work to achieve elite offensive line play. The development of younger players is a priority, with Terry noting the rapid progression of athletes like Shaq (McRoy) and the competition at various positions, including right guard. "It's been really good because those dudes have a great foundation of movement skills," he said, referring to the younger linemen. As the team prepares for the season opener, Terry remains confident in the unit's depth and adaptability, acknowledging that the starting lineup may evolve as the season progresses. "Right now, if it isn't finalized, that's okay. Our guys got to compete every single day because the week one starters may not be the week 12 starters," he stated.



Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL3hMY2dZYy02Mkk0P3NpPTFvRExGZG40Q0VLQ3paNHU/d21v ZGU9dHJhbnNwYXJlbnQnPjwvaWZyYW1lPgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

AJANI CORNELIUS Cornelius believes the team's chemistry is building well during fall camp, particularly with new players stepping up in various roles. "Fall camp is the best time to bond together and create that chemistry," Cornelius said. He praised teammate Marcus Ship for his confidence and growth, noting that Ship "looks amazing" and is "even stronger now." Cornelius emphasized his focus on leadership and fine-tuning fundamentals between scrimmages. He also highlighted the team's commitment to physicality, describing it as an "iron sharpens iron mentality." Reflecting on his personal motivation, Cornelius pointed to his roots in Harlem and the sacrifices made by his family. "I’d say I do it for back home in Harlem and my family," he shared. When asked about preseason All-America mentions, Cornelius expressed humility, stating, "I just want to focus on the goals that we have as a team." Cornelius also spoke highly of the depth on the offensive line, singling out George Silva and Nishad Strother for their hard work. He credited Coach Terry for maintaining high standards, noting that Terry’s experience, energy, and defensive knowledge make him an exceptional coach. "It’s been a pleasure to be coached by him," Cornelius said. On competition within the team, Cornelius highlighted the development of defensive players like Mateo, Jordan Burch, and Tatum, who have become stronger and more seasoned. Despite the intensity, Cornelius admitted that the trash talk remains lighthearted, particularly with Burch, with whom he enjoys "going at it quite a bit."

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL3ZRakVveHVhMHljP3NpPUlnZkdBM1VwRE5OT0V1STg/d21v ZGU9dHJhbnNwYXJlbnQnPjwvaWZyYW1lPgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==