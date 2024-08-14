PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1KQlNYRUwxUE5WJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Fall Camp Report: Practice 12

Scott Reed • DuckSportsAuthority
Publisher
@DSAFootball

The Ducks returned to the practice field Wednesday for their 12th practice of fall camp. Saturday will mark their second scrimmage. After practice OL Coach A'Lique Terry, offensive tackle Ajani Cornelius, and defensive back Kam Alexander spoke with the medai.

Here is our full practice report.

Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL2lCcFVnVEtKaFI0P3NpPTVRMVA4Wl91V01vS0VnSFg/d21v ZGU9dHJhbnNwYXJlbnQnPjwvaWZyYW1lPgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==
Advertisement

A'LIQUE TERRY

Terry expressed satisfaction with the unit's progress following the Ducks' 12th practice of fall camp, highlighting the urgency, tempo, and physicality the players have displayed. "Our first scrimmage, there's an urgency to our guys right now that you love to see on film," Terry said. Despite the inevitable wear and tear of camp, Terry praised the team for maintaining a competitive edge.

The competition for the center position remains open, with multiple players, including Poncho, Marcus, and others, vying for the spot. "We got about four guys rotating that center," Terry noted, emphasizing the importance of finding the best combination on the field.

Terry also commended the leadership of veterans like Ajani and Josh (Conerly), who have embraced more vocal roles and mentored younger players. "It's just great to see how much he's grown in the last year," Terry said of Johnny. The coach stressed that the team's goal of attaining the Joe Moore Award remains a daily focus, with the players putting in the necessary work to achieve elite offensive line play.

The development of younger players is a priority, with Terry noting the rapid progression of athletes like Shaq (McRoy) and the competition at various positions, including right guard. "It's been really good because those dudes have a great foundation of movement skills," he said, referring to the younger linemen.

As the team prepares for the season opener, Terry remains confident in the unit's depth and adaptability, acknowledging that the starting lineup may evolve as the season progresses. "Right now, if it isn't finalized, that's okay. Our guys got to compete every single day because the week one starters may not be the week 12 starters," he stated.


Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL3hMY2dZYy02Mkk0P3NpPTFvRExGZG40Q0VLQ3paNHU/d21v ZGU9dHJhbnNwYXJlbnQnPjwvaWZyYW1lPgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

AJANI CORNELIUS

Cornelius believes the team's chemistry is building well during fall camp, particularly with new players stepping up in various roles. "Fall camp is the best time to bond together and create that chemistry," Cornelius said. He praised teammate Marcus Ship for his confidence and growth, noting that Ship "looks amazing" and is "even stronger now."

Cornelius emphasized his focus on leadership and fine-tuning fundamentals between scrimmages. He also highlighted the team's commitment to physicality, describing it as an "iron sharpens iron mentality."

Reflecting on his personal motivation, Cornelius pointed to his roots in Harlem and the sacrifices made by his family. "I’d say I do it for back home in Harlem and my family," he shared.

When asked about preseason All-America mentions, Cornelius expressed humility, stating, "I just want to focus on the goals that we have as a team."

Cornelius also spoke highly of the depth on the offensive line, singling out George Silva and Nishad Strother for their hard work. He credited Coach Terry for maintaining high standards, noting that Terry’s experience, energy, and defensive knowledge make him an exceptional coach. "It’s been a pleasure to be coached by him," Cornelius said.

On competition within the team, Cornelius highlighted the development of defensive players like Mateo, Jordan Burch, and Tatum, who have become stronger and more seasoned. Despite the intensity, Cornelius admitted that the trash talk remains lighthearted, particularly with Burch, with whom he enjoys "going at it quite a bit."

Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL3ZRakVveHVhMHljP3NpPUlnZkdBM1VwRE5OT0V1STg/d21v ZGU9dHJhbnNwYXJlbnQnPjwvaWZyYW1lPgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

KAM ALEXANDER

Oregon defensive back Kam Alexander is finding fall camp to be a challenging yet rewarding experience following his transfer from UTSA. "Fall camp's treating me right," Alexander said, noting the rigorous competition for starting spots. Since the spring, Alexander has focused on improving his mental approach to the game, particularly in recognizing situations and adjusting accordingly. "That's one of the biggest things that I've grown in," he stated.

Alexander acknowledged the toughness of fall camp at Oregon, describing it as "way harder than the past schools that I've been at." Despite the grueling schedule, he appreciates the competition and the emphasis on maintaining physical readiness. "It's competing to who has the freshest body and who can keep going," he explained.

Rotation among the cornerbacks is something Alexander values, as it allows for maximum effort from each player. He praised Oregon's receiving corps, calling it "the best receiving core that I've seen," and highlighted the challenge of facing receivers like Tez Johnson, Evan Stewart, and Traeshon Holden. "Trouble, no, but tough, yes," he said of his matchups with them.

Alexander also mentioned the importance of teamwork and leadership, particularly from teammates like Jabbar Muhammad, whom he described as someone who helps others get in the right position on the field. "He's one of those NFL guys too," Alexander noted, appreciating the advice Muhammad provides.

Having bulked up to 190 pounds, Alexander is preparing for the physical demands of playing in the Big Ten. "I like playing at 190," he said, acknowledging the added strength it has given him. Initially hesitant about the weight gain, Alexander now sees it as a benefit, adding, "It just added strength, honestly, and I like that added to my game."



trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxMzQiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL29yZWdvbi5yaXZhbHMuY29t L25ld3MvZmFsbC1jYW1wLXJlcG9ydC1wcmFjdGljZS0xMi0xIiwKICAgIGNz X2ZwaWQ6ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGl0OiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3Nf ZnBkbTogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwZHQ6ICcqbnVsbCcKICB9KTsKICAo ZnVuY3Rpb24oKSB7CiAgICB2YXIgcyA9IGRvY3VtZW50LmNyZWF0ZUVsZW1l bnQoInNjcmlwdCIpLCBlbCA9IGRvY3VtZW50LmdldEVsZW1lbnRzQnlUYWdO YW1lKCJzY3JpcHQiKVswXTsgcy5hc3luYyA9IHRydWU7CiAgICAvLyBsb2Fk aW5nIHRoZSBldmVyZ3JlZW4gdmVyc2lvbiBvZiBjcy5qcyBzbyB3ZSBhbHdh eXMgaGF2ZSB0aGUgbGFzdCB2ZXJzaW9uCiAgICBzLnNyYyA9ICJodHRwczov L3MueWltZy5jb20vY3gvdnptL2NzLmpzIjsKICAgIGVsLnBhcmVudE5vZGUu aW5zZXJ0QmVmb3JlKHMsIGVsKTsKICB9KSgpOwo8L3NjcmlwdD4KCjxub3Nj cmlwdD4KICA8aW1nIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9zYi5zY29yZWNhcmRyZXNlYXJj aC5jb20vcD9jMT0yJmMyPTcyNDE0NjkmYzc9aHR0cHMlM0ElMkYlMkZvcmVn b24ucml2YWxzLmNvbSUyRm5ld3MlMkZmYWxsLWNhbXAtcmVwb3J0LXByYWN0 aWNlLTEyLTEmYzU9MjAyMjczMzEzNCZjdj0yLjAmY2o9MSZjc191Y2ZyPTAi IC8+Cjwvbm9zY3JpcHQ+CjwhLS0gRW5kIGNvbVNjb3JlIFRhZyAtLT4KCgo=