PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1KQlNYRUwxUE5WJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUpCU1hFTDFQTlYnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1KQlNYRUwxUE5WJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Fall Camp Report: Practice 13

Scott Reed • DuckSportsAuthority
Publisher
@DSAFootball

After a recovery day Thursday, Oregon returned to the practice field today ahead of their second scrimmage of fall camp scheduled for tomorrow. Following the practice tight end coach Drew Mehringer, and Terrance Ferguson spoke with media about their preparation and state-of-mind near the end of the third week of fall camp.

Catch all the details below

Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL2U5dWdCX3MyakF3P3NpPUYxazl4OWwwaWhBRlEwQlk/d21v ZGU9dHJhbnNwYXJlbnQnPjwvaWZyYW1lPgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==
Advertisement

DREW MEHRINGER EXCITED ABOUT TE PROGRESS

Oregon Ducks tight ends coach Drew Mehringer is enthusiastic about the progress his unit has made during fall camp, praising the leadership and development among both veteran and younger players.

Mehringer emphasized the importance of senior leadership, highlighting the significant role played by veterans Patrick Herbert and Terrance Ferguson in setting the tone for the tight end group. "Patrick Herbert is the epitome of toughness," Mehringer said. "He’s not a big talker, but he leads by example, rarely misses assignments, and plays through injuries. His presence sets a standard in our room that pushes everyone to step up."

The Ducks have a young squad this season, but Mehringer remains confident in the talent and character of the players, crediting head coach Dan Lanning for bringing in the right mix of individuals. "Coach Lanning has done an unbelievable job of bringing in the right guys. Talent is a prerequisite, but character and intelligence are just as important," Mehringer noted. "It's fun to integrate these guys into our culture and see what they can do."

Mehringer pointed out that younger players like Kenyon Sadiq have made significant strides, particularly in their physical development and understanding of the game. Sadiq, who joined the team weighing around 218 pounds, now tips the scales at 240 and has shown a strong commitment to his preparation and growth. "Kenyon’s been awesome. He’s learned how to prepare his body and has grown both in knowledge and in his relationships within the room," Mehringer said.

Despite the emphasis on senior leadership, Mehringer stressed the importance of giving younger players opportunities to prove themselves, especially in the Ducks’ two-spot practices. "Our program is geared to develop you. If you're good enough, you're old enough," Mehringer said, underscoring the value of these practices in accelerating the development of less experienced players.

Looking ahead, Mehringer expressed confidence in the depth and versatility of his tight end group, even beyond the established veterans. He mentioned the emergence of players like Casey Rodgers and Zach Grace, both of whom have shown promise in stepping up when needed. "No matter the formation—whether we're in 13, 12, or 11 personnel—we’ll find a way to score. We’ve got plenty of good players," he asserted.

As the Ducks continue their preparations for the upcoming season, Mehringer's focus remains on daily improvement rather than long-term results. "The biggest thing is what can we get better at today," he said. "If we focus on today, I think we’ll be more than fine."

With a blend of seasoned leadership and promising newcomers, the Ducks’ tight end group looks poised to make a significant impact this season.


Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL0FoT2pZNE9IS004P3NpPTFha1Z5eG9sWVdXTVBoWTI/d21v ZGU9dHJhbnNwYXJlbnQnPjwvaWZyYW1lPgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Terrance Ferguson Praises Teammates, Highlights Growth and Team Unity

Oregon Ducks tight end Terrance Ferguson couldn't hide his enthusiasm when discussing the development of his teammates during fall camp. Ferguson, who has emerged as a key leader for the Ducks, spoke highly of several players, highlighting their work ethic, growth, and the tight-knit bond within the team.

Ferguson singled out tight end Kenyon Sadiq, a redshirt freshman, as someone who has shown tremendous progress. "Man, he's done a great job," Ferguson said. "He's super talented, but it's his ability to come in and work, getting the reps that he does, and just attacking and taking advantage of it. I've been super impressed with him, and I'm super excited for him. His ceiling is super high."

The tight end room has been a focal point for Ferguson, who emphasized the importance of connection among the group. "The biggest thing, the big word, is connection," Ferguson noted. "A lot of the young guys have come along, and they've been better than I was when I was that age. Me and Pat [Herbert] joke about it because those guys have come in, learned the offense faster, and they're great athletes. They've progressed through spring ball, summer workouts, all the way to fall camp, and just seeing them get better every day. We're a really tight group, and we take pride in that."

Ferguson also reflected on the leadership role he and Herbert have embraced, crediting the mentorship he received as a freshman for his desire to invest in the younger players. "It starts when I was a freshman. We've always had guys in our room, and our room's always been close. We always had leaders who made sure the tight end room was a connected room. We've been through a lot together, and making sure that passes on from generation to generation is important. The tight end room is family."

One player who has caught Ferguson's attention is freshman Roger Saleapaga, whom he described as a "great athlete" with a strong work ethic. "Roger's been really fun to watch. He picked up the game, picked up the offense so fast. He attacks every day, and he's a humble kid. He's an effort guy, really passionate about the game. It's been really cool to watch him, and he's impressed a lot of people."

As for his own development, Ferguson has focused on improving his blocking, particularly at the point of attack. "There's been things I've been trying to get better at, and it's point-of-attack blocking. Some people don't want to see it, but that's what wins football games in the trenches. That's something I've been really focusing on and getting better at."

Ferguson believes that the wealth of talent on Oregon's offense will make the Ducks a formidable team this season. "When you have so many guys that can make plays, it just opens up the offense, opens up the play-calling. Coach Stein does a great job of using his players to his advantage. We've got guys like Tez, Trey, Evan Stewart, and the tight end and running back rooms are strong too. What's impressed me the most is those guys have really bought into being a team. Everyone wants the ball, but they've done a great job of blocking for each other and taking pride in each other's success."

As the Ducks prepare for the upcoming season, Ferguson's leadership and the unity within the team could play a crucial role in their pursuit of a national championship. With the growth of young players and the depth of talent across the roster, Oregon fans have plenty to be excited about as the season approaches.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxMzQiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL29yZWdvbi5yaXZhbHMuY29t L25ld3MvZmFsbC1jYW1wLXJlcG9ydC1wcmFjdGljZS0xMy0xIiwKICAgIGNz X2ZwaWQ6ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGl0OiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3Nf ZnBkbTogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwZHQ6ICcqbnVsbCcKICB9KTsKICAo ZnVuY3Rpb24oKSB7CiAgICB2YXIgcyA9IGRvY3VtZW50LmNyZWF0ZUVsZW1l bnQoInNjcmlwdCIpLCBlbCA9IGRvY3VtZW50LmdldEVsZW1lbnRzQnlUYWdO YW1lKCJzY3JpcHQiKVswXTsgcy5hc3luYyA9IHRydWU7CiAgICAvLyBsb2Fk aW5nIHRoZSBldmVyZ3JlZW4gdmVyc2lvbiBvZiBjcy5qcyBzbyB3ZSBhbHdh eXMgaGF2ZSB0aGUgbGFzdCB2ZXJzaW9uCiAgICBzLnNyYyA9ICJodHRwczov L3MueWltZy5jb20vY3gvdnptL2NzLmpzIjsKICAgIGVsLnBhcmVudE5vZGUu aW5zZXJ0QmVmb3JlKHMsIGVsKTsKICB9KSgpOwo8L3NjcmlwdD4KCjxub3Nj cmlwdD4KICA8aW1nIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9zYi5zY29yZWNhcmRyZXNlYXJj aC5jb20vcD9jMT0yJmMyPTcyNDE0NjkmYzc9aHR0cHMlM0ElMkYlMkZvcmVn b24ucml2YWxzLmNvbSUyRm5ld3MlMkZmYWxsLWNhbXAtcmVwb3J0LXByYWN0 aWNlLTEzLTEmYzU9MjAyMjczMzEzNCZjdj0yLjAmY2o9MSZjc191Y2ZyPTAi IC8+Cjwvbm9zY3JpcHQ+CjwhLS0gRW5kIGNvbVNjb3JlIFRhZyAtLT4KCgo=