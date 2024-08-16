After a recovery day Thursday, Oregon returned to the practice field today ahead of their second scrimmage of fall camp scheduled for tomorrow. Following the practice tight end coach Drew Mehringer, and Terrance Ferguson spoke with media about their preparation and state-of-mind near the end of the third week of fall camp. Catch all the details below



DREW MEHRINGER EXCITED ABOUT TE PROGRESS

Oregon Ducks tight ends coach Drew Mehringer is enthusiastic about the progress his unit has made during fall camp, praising the leadership and development among both veteran and younger players. Mehringer emphasized the importance of senior leadership, highlighting the significant role played by veterans Patrick Herbert and Terrance Ferguson in setting the tone for the tight end group. "Patrick Herbert is the epitome of toughness," Mehringer said. "He’s not a big talker, but he leads by example, rarely misses assignments, and plays through injuries. His presence sets a standard in our room that pushes everyone to step up." The Ducks have a young squad this season, but Mehringer remains confident in the talent and character of the players, crediting head coach Dan Lanning for bringing in the right mix of individuals. "Coach Lanning has done an unbelievable job of bringing in the right guys. Talent is a prerequisite, but character and intelligence are just as important," Mehringer noted. "It's fun to integrate these guys into our culture and see what they can do." Mehringer pointed out that younger players like Kenyon Sadiq have made significant strides, particularly in their physical development and understanding of the game. Sadiq, who joined the team weighing around 218 pounds, now tips the scales at 240 and has shown a strong commitment to his preparation and growth. "Kenyon’s been awesome. He’s learned how to prepare his body and has grown both in knowledge and in his relationships within the room," Mehringer said. Despite the emphasis on senior leadership, Mehringer stressed the importance of giving younger players opportunities to prove themselves, especially in the Ducks’ two-spot practices. "Our program is geared to develop you. If you're good enough, you're old enough," Mehringer said, underscoring the value of these practices in accelerating the development of less experienced players. Looking ahead, Mehringer expressed confidence in the depth and versatility of his tight end group, even beyond the established veterans. He mentioned the emergence of players like Casey Rodgers and Zach Grace, both of whom have shown promise in stepping up when needed. "No matter the formation—whether we're in 13, 12, or 11 personnel—we’ll find a way to score. We’ve got plenty of good players," he asserted. As the Ducks continue their preparations for the upcoming season, Mehringer's focus remains on daily improvement rather than long-term results. "The biggest thing is what can we get better at today," he said. "If we focus on today, I think we’ll be more than fine." With a blend of seasoned leadership and promising newcomers, the Ducks’ tight end group looks poised to make a significant impact this season.



