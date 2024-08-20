PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1KQlNYRUwxUE5WJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUpCU1hFTDFQTlYnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
News
ago football Edit

Fall Camp Report: Practice 16

Scott Reed • DuckSportsAuthority
The Ducks returned to the practice field early Tuesday as they continue through fall camp this week. Following practice, defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi spoke with media with a progress update on the defense as the Ducks get closer to their first game week of the 2024 season.

We also had the chance to hear from Sione Laulea and XXXX for their thoughts on camp so far

Oregon defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi addressed several key areas of focus following the Ducks' recent practices, emphasizing the need for continued improvement in red zone and third-down situations. Lupoi highlighted the importance of applying offseason development to strengthen both strengths and potential weaknesses, noting a strong recent red zone performance.

Reflecting on the team's scrimmages, Lupoi acknowledged the progress made but stressed that there's still significant work to be done. He praised the defense's aggressiveness in attacking the ball and emphasized the need for better situational awareness and execution of specific packages.

Lupoi also discussed the integration of transfer players, noting the program's emphasis on building connections from the moment new players arrive. He described the challenges of developing players who may only be with the program for a year, explaining that extra efforts, such as one-on-one meetings and Zoom sessions, are employed to bring them up to speed.

Lupoi attributed his deep understanding of film study to his time at De La Salle High School under legendary coaches. He emphasized the role of film in identifying areas for improvement and refining the defense's approach. As the Ducks establish more depth in the secondary, Lupoi anticipates deploying multiple defensive packages, including dime and nickel formations, to maximize the team's versatility and capitalize on individual skill sets.

He also commented on the progress of specific players, including Kam Alexander, who has bulked up to better handle larger opponents, and Derrick Harmon, who is honing his technique to reach his NFL potential. Lupoi expressed confidence in the defense's ongoing development and the daily competition they face from Oregon's explosive offense, which he believes prepares them well for the challenges ahead.


Sione Laulea is adapting to the increased competition and complexity at the Division I level as he transitions from junior college to the Ducks. Following Oregon's practice today, Laulea noted that the biggest challenge has been mastering the playbook, which he described as "a lot bigger" compared to his previous experience. However, he said the team culture remains consistent.

Laulea highlighted the high level of competition, particularly against Oregon's talented wide receivers. He acknowledged that matching up against shorter, quicker receivers has been especially challenging due to their speed at the line of scrimmage.

When asked about the differences in coaching, Laulea praised his coaches for their attention to detail and ability to tailor techniques to individual players' strengths. He also mentioned that he has been focusing exclusively on playing cornerback, primarily in field coverage where he feels most comfortable.

As for the competition between the offense and defense during fall camp, Laulea described it as "off and on," with both sides pushing each other to improve daily.


Oregon offensive lineman Nishad Strother reflected on his challenging journey back to full health following a shoulder injury last year, acknowledging the mental and physical toll it took on him. Strother admitted he was in a "tough spot" mentally after the injury set back his progress, but credited his support system for helping him return stronger this season.

With fellow lineman Matt Bedford sidelined due to injury, Strother emphasized the "next man up" mentality that drives the team. He expressed confidence in his ability to step in wherever needed, whether at right or left tackle, and praised the communication and versatility within the offensive line group.

Strother shared that regaining confidence in his shoulder took time, but he now feels back to normal. The rigorous rehab process, particularly with a grade-three AC joint injury, was a new experience for him, but he trusted in his recovery and is ready to contribute fully.

Strother also highlighted the benefits of Oregon's two-field practice setup, which he believes has significantly aided the team's conditioning and development. He expressed admiration for the young players on the team and the intense competition in the trenches during fall camp, noting that these daily battles are making everyone better.

Looking ahead to the season, Strother said it would be "amazing" to start, but simply being back on the field at Autzen Stadium will be a rewarding experience after last year's challenges. He also praised teammate Charlie Pickard as the "backbone" of the offensive line room, calling him a leader and a deserving recipient of increased recognition and playing time.


