Oregon returned to practice Friday after a recovery day Thuirsday for their final practice ahead of tomorrow's scrimmage. Following the practice Duck Sports Authority caught up with Joe Lorig, Jabbar Muhammad, and Andrew Boyle for their thoughts on gall camp and the upcoming season.

On Atticus Sappington and his adjustment to being in Eugene: "He's really blended in well, I think it's been a really good fit for him. He's excited to be here, he's brought another level of competition to the room. He's a guy that's experienced, he's been there, I think he was second in the country last year in field goal percentage at 92% so he comes with a pedigree already. He's not just talking about it, he's been about it.'"



On his expectations for return teams: "We only have two goals in special teams: own the ball and don't and no penalties. I don't care if we're first in the country in kickoff return as long as we own the football because we have a dynamic offense. If you give our offense the ball between the 20- and 30-yard line, we're going to score a lot of points. We want to eliminate negative plays and we've got to have guys back there that'll make great decisions." On evaluating his punters: When you talk about Luke Dunelne and Grant [Meadors], you've got two really, really talented guys. We just looked at the charts last night and it's literally neck and neck. The competition over the simulated game days these next couple weeks is going to be really important how they can handle different types of kicks, pinning guys into their different field locations, handling the pressure, but we do have two really talented punters."

On learning the new defensive scheme: "I feel pretty good. I was doing some Zooms before I got here on the playbook, but at the end of the day, football is football. I've been playing a lot of football as you guys know, so it's just different terms and things like that. I just apply the different terms I learned previously into this scheme but I pretty much know it all. I'm moving faster than I was in the spring. I was doing pretty good in the spring with the playbook but it was some stuff that I didn't know, like certain checks. Over the summer, I got with some of the guys and now I feel good with the playbook"



On the depth at the cornerback position: "Everybody is talented, everybody is honed in on the playbook, everybody is locked in right now. I'm more surprised at the physicality of fall camp, how everybody is locked in with it. All the corners are taking care of their bodies, they're getting extra film, things like that." On the battles within the secondary during camp: "Its good competition. At the end of the day, we're together, we're bonding every single day. This schedule is crazy so we have no choice but to get to know each other, get around each other, but the competition is good."

