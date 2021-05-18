Fall reinforcements: DB
Oregon football saw a record number of early enrollees participate in spring ball from the class of 2021. 15 of 23 signees from the class were on hand, including three of the five defensive back si...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news