Farrell 50: Countdown of top CFB players concludes with Nos. 1-5
Rivals national columnist Mike Farrell is counting down his top 50 players in college football for the 2021 season. Let’s finish with one through five on his list.
Mark Pszonak contributed to this report.
*****
FARRELL 50: Countdown of top CFB players begins with Nos. 46-50 | 41-45 | 36-40 | 31-35 | 26-30 | 21-25 | 16-20 | 11-15 | 6-10
CLASS OF 2022 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State
CLASS OF 2023 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State
RIVALS TRANSFER TRACKER: Stories/coverage | Message board
RIVALS CAMP SERIES: Info/coverage on 2021 camp series
*****
5. Evan Neal, Alabama
The skinny: Neal was a very early commit to Alabama, but then re-opened his recruitment and took official visits to Georgia, Miami and Oklahoma during his senior season. He eventually recommitted to the Tide during the Early Signing Period. Neal was named a Freshman All-American in 2019 after playing multiple positions, until finding a home at left guard. In 2020 he played at right tackle, where he started every game. Neal is a unanimous Preseason All-American this season.
Farrell’s take: Neal is as rare as they come athletically as an offensive tackle and is hands down the best NFL prospect at the position. It’s doubtful he gives up any sacks this season.
*****
4. Kayvon Thibodeaux, Oregon
The skinny: Thibodeaux trimmed his extensive offer list to Oregon, Alabama, Florida State and Florida before committing to the Ducks a few days prior to the Early Signing Period. At Oregon, Thibodeaux has dominated offensive lines since he arrived in Eugene. Having totaled 77 tackles, 23.5 tackles for loss, 12 sacks and a forced fumble, he looks primed for an elite season this fall.
Farrell’s take: Thibodeaux is the best pass rusher in the country and should be back to double-digit sacks this season as he’s added some size and power.
*****
3. Derek Stingley Jr., LSU
The skinny: Stingley originally committed to LSU early in his high school career, but then he reopened his recruitment and considered several programs. The Tigers eventually landed his recommitment over Florida and Texas. With offenses completely steering away from Stingley in 2020, he still finished with 27 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and five pass breakups. Look for more of the same this fall as he has successfully closed off one side of the secondary for the Tigers.
Farrell’s take: Stingley Jr. is a franchise cornerback and still the only player at his position to be named No. 1 overall as a cornerback in 2019. He had an injury-plagued season last year, but should be back healthy.
*****
2. Sam Howell, UNC
The skinny: Howell had been committed to Florida State since the spring of his junior year, but on signing day of the Early Signing Period he pulled off a surprise by flipping to North Carolina. That flip has proven to be huge for the Tar Heels. During his two seasons as the starter in Chapel Hill he has dominated with 7,227 yards, a 64% completion rate, 68 touchdown passes and only 14 interceptions.
Farrell’s take: Howell has put up monster numbers since day one at UNC and nothing less is expected for 2021. He’s a Heisman candidate and has a chance to be the No. 1 overall pick as well.
*****
1. Spencer Rattler, Oklahoma
The skinny: Rattler avoided any recruiting drama by committing to Oklahoma during the summer leading up to his junior season. He never wavered from the Sooners. After waiting his turn at Oklahoma in 2019, Rattler took over the starting job last season and never looked back. He finished with 3,031 yards, 28 touchdowns and only seven interceptions while rushing for 160 yards and six touchdowns.
Farrell’s take: Right now, Rattler is my No. 1 overall NFL Draft prospect and the top player in college football because of his amazing arm talent and high ceiling. This year, he should put up Heisman numbers for the Sooners.