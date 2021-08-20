Farrell 50: Countdown of top CFB players concludes with Nos. 1-5

5. Evan Neal, Alabama

The skinny: Neal was a very early commit to Alabama, but then re-opened his recruitment and took official visits to Georgia, Miami and Oklahoma during his senior season. He eventually recommitted to the Tide during the Early Signing Period. Neal was named a Freshman All-American in 2019 after playing multiple positions, until finding a home at left guard. In 2020 he played at right tackle, where he started every game. Neal is a unanimous Preseason All-American this season. Farrell’s take: Neal is as rare as they come athletically as an offensive tackle and is hands down the best NFL prospect at the position. It’s doubtful he gives up any sacks this season.

4. Kayvon Thibodeaux, Oregon

The skinny: Thibodeaux trimmed his extensive offer list to Oregon, Alabama, Florida State and Florida before committing to the Ducks a few days prior to the Early Signing Period. At Oregon, Thibodeaux has dominated offensive lines since he arrived in Eugene. Having totaled 77 tackles, 23.5 tackles for loss, 12 sacks and a forced fumble, he looks primed for an elite season this fall. Farrell’s take: Thibodeaux is the best pass rusher in the country and should be back to double-digit sacks this season as he’s added some size and power.

3. Derek Stingley Jr., LSU

The skinny: Stingley originally committed to LSU early in his high school career, but then he reopened his recruitment and considered several programs. The Tigers eventually landed his recommitment over Florida and Texas. With offenses completely steering away from Stingley in 2020, he still finished with 27 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and five pass breakups. Look for more of the same this fall as he has successfully closed off one side of the secondary for the Tigers. Farrell’s take: Stingley Jr. is a franchise cornerback and still the only player at his position to be named No. 1 overall as a cornerback in 2019. He had an injury-plagued season last year, but should be back healthy.

2. Sam Howell, UNC

The skinny: Howell had been committed to Florida State since the spring of his junior year, but on signing day of the Early Signing Period he pulled off a surprise by flipping to North Carolina. That flip has proven to be huge for the Tar Heels. During his two seasons as the starter in Chapel Hill he has dominated with 7,227 yards, a 64% completion rate, 68 touchdown passes and only 14 interceptions. Farrell’s take: Howell has put up monster numbers since day one at UNC and nothing less is expected for 2021. He’s a Heisman candidate and has a chance to be the No. 1 overall pick as well.

1. Spencer Rattler, Oklahoma