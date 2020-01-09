A.J. Epenesa

The skinny: The son of former Iowa lineman Eppy Epenesa, A.J. committed to the Hawkeyes in January of his junior year. He never wavered off his Iowa pledge despite accumulating upwards of 25 offers.

Epenesa arrived at Iowa with serious expectations, so after flashing his potential as a true freshman in 2017 and excelling in 2018 with 37 tackles, 16.5 tackles for a loss, 10.5 sacks and four forced fumbles, everyone wondered what he would do for an encore. He answered with 49 tackles, 14 tackles for a loss 11.5 sacks and four forced fumbles, while routinely taking on double and even triple teams. Farrell’s take: Epenesa was a five-star coming out of high school as a huge defensive end with the ability to push the pocket, beat opponents with quickness and technique and an excellent ability to play the run. So far he’s shown many flashes of that ability and has become one of the best ends in the Big Ten. He’s received extra attention from blockers this year freeing up his teammates and the NFL loves this kid.

Jeffrey Okudah

The skinny: Okudah committed to Ohio State over Oklahoma, Georgia and Florida State at the U.S. Army All-American Bowl.

After showing glimpses of his potential last fall, Okudah’s performance this fall established himself as one of the elite defensive backs in the country. Finishing with 34 tackles, one tackle for a loss, three interceptions, one forced fumble and nine pass breakups now Okudah will focus on this spring’s NFL Draft, where he is projected to be selected in the top half of the first round. Farrell’s take: Okudah was a five-star safety who could have also projected as a cornerback coming out of high school because he was great in solo coverage. He waited his turn and is now one of the top defensive backs (if not the top) in college football with great ball skills and instincts. I loved the way he competed in high school and just wanted to go against the best.

Justin Herbert

The skinny: Playing his high school football in Eugene, Ore., Herbert picked up offers from Montana State, Northern Arizona and Portland State when the Ducks offered during his senior season. He quickly ended his recruitment with a commitment.

Herbert surprised many by deciding to return to Eugene for his senior season. Culminating his collegiate career with a Rose Bowl victory over Wisconsin, Herbert threw for 3,471 yards and 32 touchdowns this season while completing almost 67% of his attempts. He is projected to be one of the first quarterbacks selected in this spring’s NFL Draft. Farrell’s take: Herbert is another great find by Oregon as his only other offers were FCS schools, and last year some were talking about him as the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft if he decided to come out. He was a big, raw, dual-threat coming out of high school who could sling it, but had some accuracy issues and some mechanical problems. He also looked skinny despite being 210 pounds or so. He’s filled out, has improved his accuracy greatly and is making good decisions. He’s big, he can move, he has a strong arm and he has all the intangibles NFL scouts love.

Jerry Jeudy

The skinny: Jeudy trimmed his list to Alabama, Florida, Florida State, Miami and Tennessee before committing to the Crimson Tide during the summer leading up to his senior season.

He has been a part of a loaded receiving corps since he arrived at Alabama. While Devonta Smith and Henry Ruggs also had huge seasons, Jeudy continued to produce this fall with 77 receptions for 1,163 yards and 10 touchdowns. Now he will focus on the upcoming NFL Draft, where he projected to be the first receiver selected. Farrell’s take: Jeudy has emerged as one of the best receivers in the country and that’s no surprise based on our ranking out of high school. We saw him as the next great Florida receiver to make an impact at ‘Bama following Amari Cooper and Calvin Ridley. He had size and a frame to fill out and the downfield speed teams covet. When Jeudy wanted to be, he was unstoppable and we are seeing that now. He is the No. 1 player overall on some NFL draft boards and some say he’s the best offensive player in the country.

CeeDee Lamb