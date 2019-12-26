Farrell Freshman 15: Nos. 4-6
The regular season in college football is over so it’s time to unveil the final Farrell Freshman 15 for the 2019 season. Here are Nos. 4-6.
*****
FARRELL FRESHMAN 15: Nos. 13-15 | 10-12 | 7-9
MORE: Top unsigned QBs | RBs | WRs & TEs | OL | DL | LB
CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State
CLASS OF 2021 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State
*****
6. Kayvon Thidodeaux – Oregon
The skinny: Thibodeaux trimmed his extensive offer list to Oregon, Alabama, Florida State and Florida before committing to the Ducks a few days prior to the Early Signing Period.
While he finished the regular season with 34 tackles, 14 tackles for a loss, nine sacks, one forced fumble and three pass breakups, it was his performance during the final stretch of the season that truly has everyone in Eugene excited. Totaling 23 tackles, 10.5 tackles for a loss and 6.5 sacks during the last five games, it was easy to see why Thibodeaux was a five-star recruit coming out of high school.
Farrell’s take: Thibodeaux was a five-star for good reason as he was an amazing pass rusher and had a great shoulder dip. We worried about his lack of size and strength but we knew that would come in time. He had an amazing second half of the season.
SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH OREGON FANS AT DUCKSPORTSAUTHORITY.COM
*****
5. Tyler Davis – Clemson
The skinny: Davis committed to Clemson over Ohio State, Miami and Florida State during the Early Signing Period.
Several early enrollees were able to stand out during the spring for the Tigers, but it was Davis who earned the most buzz and praise. He translated that impressive level of play into the 2019 season, where he has totaled 38 tackles, 8.5 tackles for a loss, 5.5 sacks and one fumble recovery as Clemson prepares for its playoff game against Ohio State.
Farrell’s take: Davis was a powerful defensive tackle with excellent athleticism and the ability to pursue the quarterback coming out of high school. I loved the way he hustled and ran plays down to the outside. We had him ranked in the Rivals250, but he’s played like a Rivals100 prospect so far and could end up being the next great defensive tackle at Clemson.
SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH CLEMSON FANS AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.COM
*****
4. David Bell – Purdue
The skinny: Bell took official visits to Purdue, Indiana, Penn State and Iowa before committing to the Boilermakers at the All-American Bowl.
Rondale Moore came into the season with all the buzz at wide receiver, but after his season-ending injury Bell quickly jumped into the spotlight. Bell actually started the season rather slowly, totaling only five receptions for 130 yards and one touchdown through the first three games, before finishing with 86 receptions for 1,035 yards and seven touchdowns. With both Moore and Bell returning in 2020, Purdue will field one of the top receiving duos in the country.
Farrell’s take: Bell was a Rivals100 prospect with size and a great catch radius and his ability to impact early is not a huge surprise. He runs good routes, is a big target and bails out his quarterback quite often.