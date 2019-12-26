6. Kayvon Thidodeaux – Oregon

The skinny: Thibodeaux trimmed his extensive offer list to Oregon, Alabama, Florida State and Florida before committing to the Ducks a few days prior to the Early Signing Period.

While he finished the regular season with 34 tackles, 14 tackles for a loss, nine sacks, one forced fumble and three pass breakups, it was his performance during the final stretch of the season that truly has everyone in Eugene excited. Totaling 23 tackles, 10.5 tackles for a loss and 6.5 sacks during the last five games, it was easy to see why Thibodeaux was a five-star recruit coming out of high school. Farrell's take: Thibodeaux was a five-star for good reason as he was an amazing pass rusher and had a great shoulder dip. We worried about his lack of size and strength but we knew that would come in time. He had an amazing second half of the season.

5. Tyler Davis – Clemson

The skinny: Davis committed to Clemson over Ohio State, Miami and Florida State during the Early Signing Period.

Several early enrollees were able to stand out during the spring for the Tigers, but it was Davis who earned the most buzz and praise. He translated that impressive level of play into the 2019 season, where he has totaled 38 tackles, 8.5 tackles for a loss, 5.5 sacks and one fumble recovery as Clemson prepares for its playoff game against Ohio State. Farrell's take: Davis was a powerful defensive tackle with excellent athleticism and the ability to pursue the quarterback coming out of high school. I loved the way he hustled and ran plays down to the outside. We had him ranked in the Rivals250, but he's played like a Rivals100 prospect so far and could end up being the next great defensive tackle at Clemson.

4. David Bell – Purdue