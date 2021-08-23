Farrell Freshman 15: The top freshmen in 2021

As football season kicks off on Saturday, now is the time for my annual look at the Freshman 15, the top 15 true freshmen to watch at the start of the season. Here’s Nos. 13-15. Mark Pszonak contributed to this report.

15. OL Blake Fisher, Notre Dame

The skinny: With Notre Dame having to replace four of five starting offensive linemen, there was always the opportunity for Fisher to make an early contribution in South Bend. However, his level of performance since his arrival on campus has exceeded expectations. At this point he looks ready to become the second true freshman offensive lineman (at left tackle) in the last 50 seasons to start the season opener at Notre Dame. Farrell’s take: Fisher has looked like the real deal early on for Notre Dame and has a chance to be the next great one following in the footsteps of players such as Quenton Nelson, Mike McGlinchey and Ronnie Stanley. He’s so athletic and has light feet.

*****

14. WR Troy Franklin, Oregon

The skinny: With a talented yet unproven group of Oregon wide receivers returning, there was an opportunity for a true freshman to arrive and make a name for himself. And that is what Franklin has done since his arrival as an early enrollee. His performance throughout the spring and summer has drawn continuous praise and has earned him immediate playing time in Eugene. Also, keep an eye on fellow true freshman wide receiver Dont'e Thornton this fall, as both have the potential to be special for the Ducks. Farrell’s take: Franklin was hyped up as a huge get for the Ducks from California and so far he’s living up to that hype. With size and speed we knew about, it’s his quick adjustment and confidence that makes him play beyond his years.

*****

13. DL Maason Smith, LSU