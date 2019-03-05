CLASS OF 2019 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position



Shadrach Banks Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

RELATED: Texas A&M commits shine at elite Houston 7-on-7 event CYPRESS, Tex. -- More than 40 teams piled into the Houston area over the weekend to compete in the inaugural Fast 7v7 Tournament. The teams largely featured some of the best 2020, 2021 and even 2022 prospects from the state of Texas. Here’s a look at the biggest recruiting notes and tidbits from the event.

Banks had himself a day playing in the slot on Sunday. He made tough grabs in traffic and was a mismatch to say the least. The dynamic athlete has such a unique set of skills to bring inside at receiver that is completely transformed the production of All-En’s offense. The soft-spoken Banks also opened up about his early lead group, which is comprised of Texas A&M, LSU, Oklahoma and Ohio State. He’s in no rush to make a decision and instead is navigating through his relationships with different position coaches and his fits in these offenses. Some schools have approached the elite prospect about playing defense, but he prefers receiver and is comfortable playing in the slot or outside. Whichever school can outline the best path to getting Banks the ball will likely win this sweepstakes.

The physically imposing dual-threat quarterback had an up-and-down tournament, but his good is exceptionally good and his bad can be fixed. When he’s in a rhythm, Milroe can make difficult throws look easy and can make up for mistakes with a strong arm and good anticipation. Florida State offered this past week and he’s excited to continue to talk to new Seminoles offensive coordinator Kendal Briles. Nebraska is another offer he’s high on because of Scott Frost. He’s already planning visits to both schools, as well as Texas and Texas A&M, which are showing a high level of interest in the talented 2021 passer.

Achane keeps his recruitment very close to the vest -- and it’s not on purpose; it has more to do with his busy football and track regimens. When track season ends later this spring, he plans to make trips to Georgia, Alabama, Florida State and Texas A&M. A&M is certainly the local favorite here, but he made it a point to mention Oklahoma State and LSU as potential fits, too. It’s still really early in the process for Achane, and fit in an offense will be key.

Alford’s recruitment has taken off since December when LSU offered. Now, the Rivals250 safety boasts offers from Texas, Texas A&M, Oklahoma and Georgia, among others. He’s visited Texas twice in recent weeks, as well as A&M and LSU. The four-star already has a private leader and suggested it has to do with the relationships he’s cultivated and where he’d sit on the depth chart at each school.

McGlothern is coming off a memorable unofficial visit to Athens and he was still raving about it now that he’s back home in Texas. Next up are trips to Alabama, Ohio State, Michigan, Oregon and USC, and it’s fair to label all of those schools are contenders. LSU was also in it for the four-star cornerback, but with Elias Ricks already in the class, both sides have cooled down a bit. McGlothern has the best relationships with the Aggies and Longhorns coaches, but pointed to his connections with players at different schools and being open to playing his college ball outside of Texas.

The athletic middle linebacker has settled on a top three of Texas Tech, Boston College and Oklahoma State. He’s intrigued by Boston College’s defensive coordinator and visiting the city of Boston, but Tech and State have an advantage being closer to home. Texas Tech was in it early for Flagg and Oklahoma State will have a chance to jump in strong as well with a strong official visit this spring.