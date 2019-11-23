News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-23 11:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Fear the spear? Ducks face prime time tilt in Tempe

The Sun Devils Eno Benjamin is one of the toughest and most elusive running backs in the country. He's rushed for 801 yards so far this year after racking up 1,642 last season.
The Sun Devils Eno Benjamin is one of the toughest and most elusive running backs in the country. He's rushed for 801 yards so far this year after racking up 1,642 last season. ((AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin))
Dale Newton • DuckSportsAuthority
Staff Writer

Sixth-ranked and playoff hopeful, the Oregon Ducks travel to Tempe Saturday afternoon to face Arizona State in their penultimate test of the PAC-12 regular season, a 4:30 kickoff on ABC.The Sun Dev...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}