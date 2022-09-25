As Oregon entered conference play Saturday, the oddsmakers and game prediction algorithms (like FPI) all had better expectations of the Ducks' road trip to Washington State than many human analysts.

It seemed very trendy for analysts to pick Washington State. I am not going to call it East Coast bias, but there was certainly an overvaluation to the Cougars close win on the road at Wisconsin, which overshadowed the reality of what the Cougars had on the field.

I said that I thought the 12.7 points-per-game average allowed by the Cougars' defense was extremely flawed based on competition level and that proved to be true. The signature early season win for Washington State was that win over a Wisconsin team that is clearly flawed and nowhere near the levels of past years (like 2019) when the Badgers were legitimate B1G conference title contenders.

Oregon also has some flaws, which were further exposed on the trip to Pullman, Wash., but the Ducks' scheduling of two early seasons tests may have helped them in this game and is certainly going to make them better and more battle-tested later in the season. This was one of those games where coaches can be happy with a win, yet still have teachable moments for the week.

Continuing our post game tradition, we look back at the win over Washington State with our Fifth Quarter analysis.