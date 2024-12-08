Fifth Quarter: Big Ten Championship Game

Marty Leap from Happy Valley Insider shares his thoughts on Penn State and the game this Saturday.
Today in Flock Talk, looking back at the 2020 Rose Bowl and the power of expectations.
Drew and Scott review the Washington game, look ahead to Penn State, and discuss Oregon's historic signing class.
Oregon picks up another offensive lineman tonight - here is our scouting report.
Today in the Roundup, digging into the Penn State defense ahead of Saturday's matchup with the Nittany Lions.
Marty Leap from Happy Valley Insider shares his thoughts on Penn State and the game this Saturday.
Today in Flock Talk, looking back at the 2020 Rose Bowl and the power of expectations.
Drew and Scott review the Washington game, look ahead to Penn State, and discuss Oregon's historic signing class.