Fifth Quarter: Civil War
With the chill of winter hovering in the air, a chill in the lungs and a plethora of elite recruits in the stands, Oregon took the field in the Civil War looking to close out their first 10-win sea...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news