News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-12 12:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Fifth Quarter: Colorado

Scott Reed • DuckSportsAuthority
@DSAFootball
Staff Writer

The Oregon football team seemed to be lacking in one department or another every game this season. Even in blowout wins against Nevada and Montana, it seemed the Ducks were lacking in at least one ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}